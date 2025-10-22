careviso Launches Coordination of Benefits Feature to Enhance Accuracy in Patient Eligibility and Cost Estimates

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- careviso, a leader in healthcare patient access technology, announced today the launch of its new Coordination of Benefits (COB) feature within its seeQer platform and API, enabling healthcare organizations to accurately process and display multiple insurance coverages for patients. This advancement further strengthens careviso's mission to deliver complete financial transparency via real-time patient cost estimates.

According to a recent study in 2021, 43.1 million people (13.1%) of the population had more than one type of health insurance coverage, for example: Medicare plus an employer-sponsored plan. With so many individuals managing multiple coverages, this new capability ensures greater accuracy and efficiency in coordinating benefits and verifying eligibility.

The new COB capability allows users to submit secondary insurance information through both the seeQer portal and the API, where the platform automatically identifies which payer is primary and which is secondary. The system then verifies eligibility for both coverages and provides detailed plan information.

By incorporating both primary and secondary benefits into one comprehensive equation, seeQer now provides a total estimated patient responsibility that reflects the true out-of-pocket cost for patients covered under multiple insurance plans.

"We continue to hear how much time is lost by making phone calls, just to determine who holds primary and secondary insurance. We wanted to understand that equation and solve it. By leveraging seeQer's deep knowledge, we built a solution that processes this equation in real time, returning verified primary and secondary insurance information in just 20 seconds. This streamlines coordination of benefits, prevents confusion, and frees teams to focus on patient care instead of phone calls." - Andrew Mignatti, CEO careviso

The COB feature is available immediately through careviso's API and the seeQer portal and is currently available to patient support service providers. This capability marks another step forward in careviso's efforts to simplify healthcare and expand access to real-time benefit data.

As one of the industry's leading healthcare technology companies, careviso created a complete technology platform, seeQer, that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time through streamlined workflows.

careviso began with a laboratory-focused approach and has expanded to serve a wider population in healthcare. Our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare. By automating the impossible, we're solving the most complex problems in the healthcare industry: prior authorizations and financial transparency.

