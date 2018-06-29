CareVitality Launches Program to Transition CareSync Clients and their patients to receive CareVitality's Turnkey CCM Services

CareVitality is a leading provider of Chronic Care Management, Annual Wellness Visits, Transitional Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration services. Additionally, CareVitality provides MIPS Consulting, Security Risk Analysis and Vulnerability Scanning & Penetration Testing to their clients to help keep them secure.

CareVitality is available immediately to discuss their turnkey care management offerings and how they can seamlessly transition your patients to their experienced clinical care team without disrupting your practice workflow.

For a no-cost consultation and additional information, please contact CareVitality by calling Vanessa Bisceglie at (847) 322-0139 or email contact@CareVitality.com to set up a time to meet.

About CareVitality, Inc.

CareVitality is a tech-enabled healthcare services firm with outstanding patient centered care. CareVitality is focused on providing preventative services, care management and care coordination to the chronically ill patients to improve the health of the patients and the wealth of the practice by transitioning the practice to value-based care.

CareVitality measures their success in a number of ways including their services have assisted in reducing ER Visits, hospital admissions and re-admissions while helping patients improve or maintain their health with their chronic condition(s). Additionally, their clients who have worked with them for a full year of 2017 received perfect MIPS scores and have been some of the highest performers by having the best patient quality outcomes in the country.

CareVitality has been partnered/ endorsed for their services by over thirty (30) organizations including many associations (AMA, AOA), State Medical Societies (ISMS, MSNJ, NHMS, etc..), IPAs, PHOs, EHR Vendors, Billing Firms and Medical Malpractice Insurers.

CareVitality's is a subsidiary of EHR & Practice Management Consultants, Inc. (EHRPMC) which has been in business since 2009. EHRPMC is a Health IT Consulting firm which has assisted physicians in transforming practices to become electronic by providing consulting in EHR system selection, contract negotiations, project management, implementation, PQRS, Meaningful Use, Training and Security.

Visit www.carevitality.com for additional information.

