Carew International Announces 2020 Sales Training and Sales Leadership Training Schedule

CINCINNATI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a leading sales training provider and Top 20 Sales Training Company as ranked by Selling Power magazine, has announced its open enrollment sales training and sales leadership training schedule for the coming year:

2020 Carew Open Enrollment Sales Training Schedule



February 18-20 Dimensions of Professional Selling (DPS)

Cincinnati, OH



February 18-24 Dimensions of Professional Selling Trainer Certification

Workshop (DPS-TCW)

Cincinnati, OH



March 30-31 Excellence in Sales Leadership (ESL)

Norfolk, VA



June 23-25 Dimensions of Professional Selling (DPS)

Cincinnati, OH



June 23-29 Dimensions of Professional Selling Trainer Certification

Workshop (DPS-TCW)

Cincinnati, OH



October 20-22 Dimensions of Professional Selling (DPS)

Cincinnati, OH







October 20-26 Dimensions of Professional Selling Trainer Certification

Workshop (DPS-TCW)

Cincinnati, OH

Carew International's most popular sales training program, Dimensions of Professional Selling® (DPS), is a 2.5-day workshop designed to dramatically improve the planning, communication, selling skills and confidence needed to improve closing rates and strengthen existing business relationships. Sales professional participants will leave with:

Proven process to improve position with customers

Defined framework for expanding opportunities with existing customers

Superior presentation process

Method for handling objections

Ongoing access to reinforcement tools

Excellence in Sales Leadership™ (ESL) is a 1.5-day workshop designed to transform sales managers into sales leaders by equipping them with proven tools and methods for maximizing the potential of every person on their team. Participants learn how to engage and motivate team members, create an environment for success, get the most out of individual temperament and talent, and foster greater commitment among their sales team members. Program participants will leave with:

Proven method to assess performance levels, remove barriers and prescribe solutions

Defined problem-solving model

Skills and insight to provide prescriptive and actionable feedback

Relationship-building skills that cultivate productive, long-term relationships with team members

Tools and skills to inspire maximum performance and commitment

Trainer Certification Workshop™ (TCW) allows organizations to take true ownership of their sales development initiative. This 3.5 day "train-the-trainer" program is intense and comprehensive, providing your own sales and human resource leaders the skills, strategies and hands-on experience to become world-class DPS facilitators. TCW ensures you have the in-house expertise necessary to reinforce DPS for continued success. This program is for individuals who will train DPS within their own organization. This workshop immediately follows and requires completion of DPS sales training.

Carew International specializes in customized training to support company-wide performance improvement in sales, leadership and customer service. Open enrollment sales training events such as these allow individuals from a variety of organizations to experience Carew's incomparable training programs firsthand.

About Carew International

For more than 40 years, Carew has delivered dramatic results in productivity and profitability for its clients worldwide and is consistently named among Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies. Our mission is to create value, support dramatic bottom-line results and act as a strategic asset to our customers. Carew International is independently owned and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information on Carew development programs, visit us online at www.carew.com.

Contact: Clare Field

Marketing Director

Carew International, Inc.

Phone: 513.619.4230

Email: 230191@email4pr.com

SOURCE Carew International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carew.com

