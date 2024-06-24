Carew International Named a Selling Power 2024 Top Sales Training Company

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a trusted partner in sales, customer service, and leadership development training, has again been recognized on Selling Power's prestigious annual list of Top Sales Training Companies. This marks Carew's twelfth consecutive year on the list, underscoring its dedication to empowering clients with innovative, results-driven solutions that transform their sales teams and drive lasting success.

"This 12th consecutive Selling Power award fuels our team's passion for innovation and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of sales and leadership training," said Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International. "Through the years, we have built powerful partnerships with our clients. We're deeply grateful for their trust in us to help their organizations thrive, and we're excited to continue making a lifelong difference in our customers and their team members."

According to Selling Power Publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success.

"As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward-focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team's success."

Selling Power's rigorous selection process involved comprehensively evaluating applicants' training offerings, innovative solutions, and unique contributions to the sales training industry. Companies were assessed on their depth and breadth of training, innovative approaches, market contributions, and client satisfaction.

The 2024 Selling Power Award reinforces Carew's reputation for delivering transformative sales skills through experiential experiences that drive sustainable, measurable results. Carew's programs are rigorously tested and grounded in behavioral and adult learning science, and they equip sales teams with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in today's complex business environment.

The training goes beyond theory, providing practical tools and proprietary communication and process models that visually reinforce key concepts for easy application and retention. These simple yet elegant tools offer a flexible roadmap, unlock deeper customer understanding, foster collaboration, and enable effective problem-solving.

As Carew CEO Jeff Seeley notes, "Equipping your sales and leadership teams with the right culture, skills, and mindset is more critical than ever. Our programs empower professionals to navigate complexity, build stronger customer relationships, and achieve their full potential."

In addition to providing customized training for client-specific development initiatives, Carew conducts Open Enrollment Workshops throughout the year. This allows professionals from various industries and businesses to experience first-hand their incomparable training programs.

Carew International's 2024 Open Enrollment Workshops

Dimensions of Professional Selling®

Virtual Sales Training

August 19-23, 2024

In-Person Sales Training

Cincinnati, OH

October 22-24, 2024

In addition to its acclaimed in-person programs, Carew has launched Carew OnDemand™, a cutting-edge online learning platform. This platform provides 24/7 access to Carew's award-winning Dimensions of Professional Selling® curriculum, enabling sales professionals to learn in a flexible, interactive, on-demand format without sacrificing quality.

Master the renowned Dimensions of Professional Selling ® (DPS ® ) system, trusted by top organizations worldwide for nearly 50 years.

(DPS ) system, trusted by top organizations worldwide for nearly 50 years. Gain highly relevant, immediately usable, and memorable training that transforms skills, attitude, relationships, and success.

24/7 access and self-paced learning to fit your schedule.

Maximize training ROI.

Become a certified DPS® professional.

The course dives deep into the Dimensions of Professional Selling® (DPS®) methodology, covering 9 comprehensive modules featuring expert-led videos, in-depth whitepapers, actionable digital assets, personalized assessments, and knowledge-checking quizzes.

Learn more about how Carew OnDemand™ can transform your sales team here.

About Carew International

For nearly 50 years, Carew International has partnered with organizations across industries to create high-performance sales and leadership cultures. We offer customized training and reinforcement programs that inspire dramatic, lasting performance improvement, foster agility in dynamic environments, and deliver a sustainable competitive advantage. Learn more about Carew's transformative training solutions by visiting our website or contacting us at (800) 227-3977 or [email protected].

Contact: Brenna Nugent

Director of Marketing

Carew International, Inc.

Phone: 231.930.8084

Email: [email protected]

