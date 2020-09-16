Carew International Named Among Top Online Sales Training Companies by Selling Power Magazine

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, has been included on Selling Power's inaugural list of the Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies. The list appears in the September/October 2020 issue of Selling Power magazine.

Selling Power magazine editors say the 2020 Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies List helps B2B sales leaders select the right training partner to help salespeople navigate ever-shifting B2B customer buying journeys, close bigger deals more consistently, avoid common selling pitfalls, and achieve quota consistently. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on the list were: Strategies to keep participants engaged, including engagement metrics tracked; platform and applications used for delivery of online training; the scope and breadth of online offerings; methodologies for supporting participant retention; and strength of client feedback as it relates to customer support, ROI, ease of use, and overall client satisfaction.

"To be included on Selling Power's first-ever list of Top Online Sales Training Companies is an honor to all of us at Carew. During a time of massive change in the way business is conducted, we vowed to remain committed to our customers, and we pivoted to create online sales training programs that would provide them with the same level of results they have come to expect from Carew training," stated Carew CEO Jeff Seeley. "We are pleased that many of our customers have told us our online training programs have exceeded their expectations and resulted in an even better experience than other in-person sales training in which they have participated. This recognition from Selling Power further solidifies that sentiment, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellence to our customers through innovation," continued Seeley.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, an online-focused list is particularly relevant as COVID-19 has catalyzed the shift toward virtual business for B2B sales leaders and teams.

"Recent research from McKinsey & Company shows 90% of sales teams have transitioned to remote selling," said Gschwandtner. "Finding a sales training partner that can deliver effective learning virtually—the same way B2B sales teams are conducting business—will be crucial for leaders as they navigate the current crisis and plan for the future."

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with both online and in-person sales training , sales leadership training, customer service training, inside sales training and negotiations training. For nearly 45 years, Carew has upheld its mission to create value, support dramatic bottom-line results and act as a strategic asset to customers worldwide. Carew International is a privately-owned company headquartered in Cincinnati. For more information on Carew development programs or upcoming virtual sales training events, contact us at 800.227.3977 or email [email protected].

