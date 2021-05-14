Carew International Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2021 List

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's 2021 Top 25 Sales Training Companies list. Carew has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since its inception.

A Selling Power 2021 Top Sales Training Company

"I could not be prouder of the Carew team for their efforts in delivering superior training and driving bottom-line results for our valued customers," stated Carew CEO Jeff Seeley. "With many COVID-19 related changes and challenges in the training industry, this year's recognition means even more to our team and we are incredibly grateful."

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever as salespeople adjust to selling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sales training has shifted drastically in the last 14 months," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training virtually."

"Carew's strength is in their ability to deliver customized, flexible programs that provide the financial gain sales leaders want to see from a training investment, but their real secret sauce is a focus on driving results through strong personal relationships," continues Gschwandtner. "This was particularly evident in how Carew responded to customer needs during the Covid pandemic."

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were: Depth and breadth of training offered; innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods); contributions to the sales training market; and strength of client satisfaction.

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2021 list at https://www.sellingpower.com/resources/2021/top-25-sales-training-companies.

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with sales training, sales leadership training, and customer service training. For 45 years, Carew has delivered unique and comprehensive development programs to fulfill its mission of creating value, supporting dramatic bottom-line results, and acting as a strategic asset to customers worldwide. Carew International is headquartered in the greater Cincinnati area. For more information on upcoming Carew programs, contact us at 800.227.3977, [email protected], or visit us online at https://www.carew.com/.

