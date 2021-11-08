Carew International Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2021 List

CINCINNATI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's 2021 Top 20 Virtual Sales Training Companies list.

"We are honored to be recognized on this list. A big congratulations and thank you to the entire Carew team for their commitment to delivering exceptional virtual training experiences," stated Carew CEO Jeff Seeley. "And, as always, we would be nowhere without our valued customers."

A Selling Power 2021 Top Virtual Sales Training Company

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training has shifted drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each of the sales training companies included on our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list was able to successfully pivot their business model to deliver best-in-class sales training virtually," says Gschwandtner. "Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during a difficult economy."

"Carew has been a leading sales training provider for decades because of their unique methodology, incredible facilitators, and steadfast commitment to customers," continues Gschwandtner. "They have evolved their offerings to include truly engaging and effective virtual training experiences, which is why we are pleased to recognize Carew as one of the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in 2021."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were: The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings, strategies to keep participants engaged, methodologies for supporting participant retention, innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace, and strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback.

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

See Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2021 list at: https://bit.ly/3EiBmCd

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with both online and in-person sales training, sales leadership training, and customer service training. For 45 years, Carew has consistently delivered dramatic results in productivity and profitability for clients worldwide. Carew International is a privately-owned company headquartered in Cincinnati. For more information on Carew development programs or upcoming virtual sales training events, contact us at 800.227.3977 or email [email protected].

