Carew International Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List

Carew has been named to Selling Power's list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list: https://bit.ly/3NtA2Cw. The listing will be featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Selling Power magazine.

A Selling Power 2022 Top Virtual Sales Training Company

"We are continually honored to achieve recognition from external industry organizations like Selling Power," stated Carew International CEO Jeff Seeley. "I'm very proud of our virtual offerings and the exceptionally positive impact they have on our client organizations."

Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner states, "Selling Power magazine has identified the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in the market. Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy."

"Selling Power magazine has tracked the steady progress of Carew International and the company's impact on virtual training and the profession of selling," continues Gschwandtner. "Carew is a role model for consistent success."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

See Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list at: https://bit.ly/3NtA2Cw

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with both online and in-person sales training, sales leadership training, and customer service training. For over 45 years, Carew has consistently delivered dramatic results in productivity and profitability for clients worldwide. Carew International is a privately-owned company headquartered in Cincinnati. For more information on Carew development programs or upcoming sales training events, contact us at 800.227.3977 or email [email protected].

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

