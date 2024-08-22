Carew International Redefines Sales Leadership with Revamped Excellence in Sales Leadership™ Program

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a global leader in sales training, customer service, and leadership professional development, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned Excellence in Sales Leadership™ (ESL™) program. The program is designed to equip sales leaders with the strategies and tactics to transform their leadership style, inspire their teams, and drive sustainable growth.

Utilizing proprietary process models, methods, and frameworks to understand leadership performance gaps and opportunities for development, leaders will:

Breakthrough Performance Barriers: Master Carew's proprietary GROWTH Coaching model and deliver impactful feedback that drives results.

Elevate Team Performance: Create a culture of success, motivate sales professionals, and foster continuous development.

Align and Achieve: Establish a common leadership language and structured development process that drives the organization towards its goals.

Through a blend of assessments, problem-solving exercises, and interactive activities, ESL™ ensures maximum engagement and skill development. Plus, with quarterly cohort follow-up sessions led by a dedicated Carew Coach, leaders will receive ongoing support tailored to their specific needs.

Key benefits of the program include:

Personal Strengths Portrait and Conflict Sequence Assessments

Enhanced leadership skills and strategies

Improved problem-solving strategy and technique

Improved team performance and motivation

Reduced conflict and turnover

Increased sales and revenue growth

Personalized development plans and coaching

"The launch of our redesigned Excellence in Sales Leadership™ program is a testament to our commitment to equipping sales leaders with immediately actionable strategies," said Jeff Seeley, owner and CEO of Carew International. "This program isn't just theory; it's designed for real-world application, providing leaders with the tools they need to elevate their teams and achieve lasting results. We've poured countless hours into ensuring this program delivers the cutting-edge insights and practical skills that today's sales leaders need to succeed, and we are confident that organizations investing in this program will see a tangible impact on their sales culture and bottom line."

Carew is offering their Excellence in Sales Leadership™ program in a virtual open enrollment workshop setting November 4-8, 2024, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm EST.

Additional workshop information can be found on the Workshops page of their website.

To learn more about the Excellence in Sales Leadership™ program or to register for the November workshop, please visit our website or contact Carew International at (800) 227-3977 or [email protected].

About Carew International

Carew International is a global leader in sales training, customer service, and leadership professional development. For nearly 50 years, Carew has partnered with organizations across industries to create high-performance sales and leadership cultures, delivering customized training and reinforcement programs that inspire dramatic, lasting performance improvement, foster agility in dynamic environments, and deliver a sustainable competitive advantage.

Learn more about Carew's transformative training solutions by visiting our website or contacting us at (800) 227-3977 or [email protected].

