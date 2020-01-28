Carey International and Jeenie Mobile Partner to Modernize the Traveler's Experience

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey International, the global leader in chauffeured service and ground transportation management, announced, today, a strategic partnership with Jeenie®, the leading peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand video and voice calls with HUMAN language interpreters. Travelers using Carey services will receive access to Jeenie's game-changing Mobile App to connect instantly with qualified bilingual and bicultural experts 24/7 anywhere in the world.

One of 2018's hottest travel apps, Jeenie matches customers to interpreters who know their native language as well as the local language where they are traveling, all with the tap of a button. In under a minute, the interpreter appears on the screen of the customer's smartphone or iPad® to help them comfortably conduct 3-way video or audio conversations with drivers, ticket agents, hotel concierges, restaurant staff, shopkeepers, and everyone else.

"Every year Carey transports nearly two million business and leisure travelers in more than 1000 cities worldwide," said Sandy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Carey International, Inc. "Providing our clients with real-time translation services through Jeenie is a natural complement to the overall Carey Experience."

Beginning last week Carey customers traveling outside the US began receiving a coupon for free minutes in their Carey booking confirmation to use Jeenie on their trip. "Eliminating the fear of not being able to communicate in another country opens up a whole new world of travel opportunities. 24/7 access to someone who speaks your language wherever you are in the world empowers you to go places you might have avoided, to get off the beaten path, and to engage more authentically in the local culture," states Kirsten Baker, CEO and Co-Founder of Jeenie.

Carey International is the first ground transportation company to partner with Jeenie® and plans to expand their relationship with more robust offerings in the future.

ABOUT JEENIE®

Jeenie® is a global, peer-to-peer marketplace of HUMAN language experts standing by 24/7 to jump on a voice or video call to help you with any of your communication needs. With the tap of a button, the Jeenie mobile app connects customers with LIVE interpreters for language help & cultural advice in less than a minute. www.Jeenie.com

ABOUT CAREY INTERNATIONAL INC.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey® features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque® offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

