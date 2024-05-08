Carey International Group's New Chief Investment Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Kane as our new Chief Investment Officer, marking a significant step in the expansion of our renewable energy and commercial real estate portfolios.

Christopher brings a wealth of experience, with 14 years in capital raising and structuring across the commercial real estate, transportation, and energy sectors. Previously at CBRE and Counterpoint Sustainable Real Estate, he successfully facilitated transactions and raised capital totaling over $8 billion. Based at Carey International Groups (CIG) Orlando headquarters, Christopher will spearhead our strategic initiatives to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable energy, aiming to significantly advance our current pipeline of projects.

Carey International Group is active in the commercial real estate and energy sectors. Its current pipeline includes more than 3 GW of utility-scale solar projects, a vertically integrated US-based manufacturer of solar modules, and several hospitality and multi-family projects across North America.

Welcoming Chris to the team, Charles Carey, Carey International Group Founder and Chairman, commented: "Christophers expertise arrives at a pivotal time for CIG, just as the Inflation Reduction Act catalyzes a surge in demand for sustainable energy. Having raised over $130M last year, we are poised under Christopher's financial stewardship to advance over 3 GW of projects, setting new benchmarks in sustainable development."

On his appointment, Chris added: "I am thrilled to join Carey International Group and eager to drive our expansion in the energy and real estate sectors. My focus will be on leveraging capital effectively to boost our U.S.-based manufacturing and further our commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

For further information or to learn more about our projects and investment opportunities, please visit our website or contact our public relations office. Join us in shaping a sustainable future.

