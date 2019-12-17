Carey Smith Elected Vice Chair of Professional Services Council

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), has been elected vice chair of the Professional Services Council's (PSC) board of directors, beginning January 1, 2020. Smith will work with David Berteau, PSC CEO, Roger Krone, PSC chair, and other board members to fulfill PSC's objective of being the government technology and professional services industry's advocate by focusing on legislation and regulation related to government acquisition, business and technology.

Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the firm's Federal Solutions business. She was appointed chief operating officer in 2018 and president and chief operating officer in 2019.

"I'm excited to continue decades of working with the PSC on promoting the essential role of federal contractors in supporting the security, stability and growth of our nation and its allies," said Smith. "Our industry provides valuable insight, innovation, talent and partnership to the full range and diversity of the government technology and professional services sector."

During her tenure at Parsons, Smith has produced strong organic growth, significant margin expansion, acquired and integrated four companies and won multiple, highly strategic contracts over $100 million. She has shaped the portfolio to drive growth in advanced technology emerging markets and played a significant role in the company's successful initial public offering by delivering the business results that enabled this transformational event.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities.

