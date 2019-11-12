Carey Smith Named Parsons President and Chief Operating Officer

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announces the appointment of Carey Smith to the role of president, effective immediately. In addition to her current duties as chief operating officer, she will now be responsible for Parsons' operational business lines and the functions that are critical to supporting our customers' missions. The role spans the company's global operations.

"Carey's proven track record of organic and strategic growth makes her well prepared to take on this increased leadership responsibility," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons chairman and chief executive officer. "She is an exceptional leader and the Parsons team looks forward to further success with her in this new role."

Smith's appointment, combined with organizational realignments, will improve synergies between the Critical Infrastructure and Federal Solutions business segments and increase growth and performance. The move integrates corporate procurement, information technology (IT), corporate real estate and facilities, and the safety and sustainability enterprise functions into the operations team. The company is also establishing independent sustainability and safety functions to emphasize each core value independently and further enhance its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

"I am honored to take on this increased responsibility," said Smith. "This is an exciting time at Parsons. We are in a strong competitive position with ample market opportunities, and I am proud of our talented employees and what we have collectively accomplished. I look forward to working with the Parsons team to achieve continued growth and deliver a better world."

Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the firm's Federal Solutions business where she helped shape and grow the current portfolio. She was appointed chief operating officer in 2018 when the company merged its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure business segments to better position for technologically converged defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets and provide greater value for our customers.

She received an honorary doctorate degree from Ohio Northern University, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University. Smith serves on the boards of Edison International and the Professional Services Council and has received numerous industry awards.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+ 1 703.851.4425

bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

dave.spille@parsons.com

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

