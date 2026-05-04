CAREZZI Appoints David Totaro as Chief Brand Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREZZI (www.carezzi.com), the AI-enhanced platform that connects caregivers with patients and families seeking intermittent care, today announced the appointment of David Totaro as Chief Brand Officer effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Totaro will oversee all marketing brand strategy as CAREZZI accelerates its national expansion and deepens its commitment to transforming access to home-based care.

Mr. Totaro brings a distinguished record of brand building and executive leadership across multiple consumer industries. His career includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at globally recognized organizations such as Caesars Entertainment, Avon Products, and RehabCare Group. Most recently, Mr. Totaro was Chief Marketing and Government Affairs Officer at BAYADA Home Health Care and President and Executive Director of Hearts for Home Care, where he built a nationwide network of over 14,000 advocates supporting home-based care in all 50 states. In these roles, he has served on and lead numerous national and state home-based care trade association boards and policy councils shaping the future of care in the home.

"Dave's ability to build powerful brands, mobilize communities and communicate with clarity and purpose makes him an extraordinary addition to CAREZZI," said Ms. Sheets. "His expertise in both marketing and public policy will help guide our brand, elevate our mission, and ensure that more families and clinicians benefit from CAREZZI's innovative technology."

At CAREZZI, Totaro will manage brand strategy, communications, stakeholder engagement and marketing positioning as the company continues its accelerated growth. His work has been recognized with numerous honors across marketing and healthcare. In addition to receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the home care industry's largest trade association, the National Alliance for Care at Home, Mr. Totaro has also been recognized with the national MOBIUS Award for Creative Commercial Television Advertising and has three Telly Awards for national marketing campaigns.

"I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join the CAREZZI team at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Totaro. "CAREZZI is redefining how families can access needed care immediately, how caregivers can find meaningful, flexible work and how technology is strengthening human connections. I'm looking forward to helping elevate the CAREZZI mission and expand the impact of this remarkable platform."

CAREZZI currently operates in 15 states and is on track to expand to all 50 states within three years. The company's suite of apps – Give Care, Get Care, and a forthcoming platform for home care providers – leverages AI to streamline matching, scheduling, and communications, making quality intermittent care more efficient and accessible.

About CAREZZI:

CAREZZI is an AI-enhanced platform that matches clinicians with patents and families who need intermittent care. Through innovative technology and a commitment to quality, CAREZZI connects people to the right care at the right time. Learn more at www.carezzi.com.

SOURCE Carezzi