CARFAX and Primeritus Agree to Resolve Pending Litigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX and Primeritus Financial Services, Inc. have amicably resolved their dispute filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia relating to access to data through myCARFAX. Both feel strongly about their positions and the claims and defenses they have against each other, but decided it was best to resolve this matter at this time. Both look forward to continuing their long-standing business relationship.

About Primeritus Financial Services: Primeritus Financial Services is a national provider of repossession management, remarketing, titled services and skip tracing services to the auto finance industry in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Primeritus provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management, skip tracing and remarketing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure customers' collateral. Through leadership, service and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offer the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover and remarket. For more information, please visit www.primeritus.com .

About CARFAX: CARFAX , part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

