CARFAX BUILT SEARCH TOOL IDENTIFIES TENS OF MILLIONS OF OPEN RECALLS NATIONWIDE

Joint Effort by CARFAX and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation Highlights Nearly 40 Million Open Recalls

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2 billion vehicle checks have now been completed using a search tool designed to raise consumer awareness about open recalls. The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) has identified 29 million vehicles on the road with an open recall since it was launched in March 2018.

The VRSS was developed jointly by CARFAX and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade association representing manufacturers and value chain partners who produce nearly 98% of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States. Over the last four and a half years, this tool has been used by business and government entities, such as state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs), auto insurers and finance companies to search for open recalls at no charge.

John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said: "This is a tool that was built with one mission: to increase driver safety everywhere by sharing critical information about vehicle recalls. Through our partnership with CARFAX, we've now checked more than 2 billion vehicles and identified millions of cars and trucks eligible for a repair. We're encouraging more partners to take advantage of the free VRSS tool and check – something that will ultimately increase safety on the roads."

Maryland was an early adopter of VRSS and started providing recall notices to car owners during their regular registration process. The number of cars on the road in Maryland with an open recall has decreased 15% since 2019, which coincides with efforts by the state to provide recall notifications to owners. Since 2020, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has run more than 5 million vehicle identification numbers (VINs) through VRSS, identifying more than 1.1 million open recalls.

"Every month, the MDOT MVA notifies tens of thousands of Maryland vehicle owners of safety defects on their vehicles," said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. "Each open recall that is resolved reduces the risk of a crash, and this partnership provides critical resources to keep Maryland roadways safe."

There are currently nine states registered to use VRSS to provide recall notifications to consumers, either at registration or during inspections. New York and California both notify car owners about open recalls during their annual inspection process, and both states saw double digit percentage declines in the number of vehicles on the road with an open recall in the last year – California saw a 12% drop, and New York a 10% decrease.

The recall search tool bolsters efforts by automakers to improve safety by informing the public about open recalls. Once vehicle owners know about a recall, they can address the issue, getting repairs done at no cost to them. To learn more about the Vehicle Recall Search Service and apply for access, visit www.vehiclerecallsearchservice.org.

