CARFAX Car Listings Approved for GM's IMR Turnkey Program

New Collaboration Helps GM Dealers Save Time, Stretch Budgets

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is pleased to announce General Motors (GM) has approved CARFAX Car Listings as an in-Market Retail (IMR) Turnkey Product.

This means that GM dealers, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, can now leverage IMR Turnkey for CARFAX Car Listings, allowing dealers even more opportunities to stretch their advertising budgets.

This collaboration is a significant one for GM dealers, GM and CARFAX, said Daniel Ramsdell, Executive Manager at John Thornton Chevrolet in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

"Teaming up with CARFAX is a game-changer for GM dealers. It means boosting our online visibility and tapping into the massive pool of over 25 million shoppers browsing CARFAX.com every month," Ramsdell said.

Consumers will be connected with reputable dealerships and be able to select their GM new, used, or Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) car, with the added confidence of the CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every used and CPO listing.

"We're thrilled to work with GM as an approved IMR Turnkey vendor," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX's Vice President for Dealer Business.

"By leveraging IMR Turnkey for CARFAX Car Listings, dealers will free up digital marketing budgets and time, allowing them to focus more on helping confident, ready-to-buy CARFAX consumers with their purchase," he said.

To learn more about how CARFAX Car Listings can benefit your dealership, visit carfaxfordealers.com.

