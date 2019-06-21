Carfax Claims Spot On Washington Post's 'Top Workplace' List For Sixth Straight Time

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Carfax has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" by The Washington Post. This prestigious honor highlights the dedication and passion of everyone who is a part of Team Carfax. In addition to earning the latest Top Workplaces distinction, Carfax has also earned its ninth straight honor as one of Washingtonian's "Great Places to Work."

"We're thrilled to be named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, and this award would not have been possible without the hard work and determination of everyone on Team Carfax," said Adrienne Webster, vice president of Human Resources. "Our company continues to grow, and a big part of that is Team Carfax's commitment to help millions of people buy, own and sell used cars with greater confidence. That effort started more than 30 years ago with the Carfax Report, and our team continues to innovate with comprehensive vehicle history information and stellar products like myCarfax and Carfax Used Car Listings."

Team Carfax's mission-driven culture is what drives its role as a leader in consumer-information technology. Since 2001, Carfax vehicle history records have grown an astonishing 1,600 percent. The result is a database of more than 22 billion records, and making them useful for the public requires a team effort. Dozens of expert programmers and data engineers have joined Team Carfax to provide cutting-edge online resources.

A number of milestones have also occurred since Carfax won its first Top Workplaces designation in 2014. That year saw the launch of Carfax Used Car Listings, which has grown to include a network of more than 10,000 dealerships nationwide. The myCarfax Service Shop program has also made exceptional strides. That initiative has grown 41 percent, from 33,000 participating service shops in 2014 to more than 56,000 repair and maintenance facilities today. The result is a database of service records that has grown 45 percent, from 2.7 billion in 2014 to more than 4.9 billion today.

To bolster these efforts, Team Carfax has its home court at a 25,000-square-foot campus in the Dulles Corridor technology hub, as well as offices in Missouri, New York, Texas, Canada and Europe. The team has grown more than 40 percent since its first Top Workplaces win in 2014, and the current headcount stands at more than 1,100 employees worldwide. Team Carfax provides some of the most advanced information-processing technology in the industry, and there is a refreshing focus on the human side of the job. This even extends to the office layout, which includes open areas that encourage teamwork and separate places to maintain personal space. Carfax also understands the importance of work-life balance. When members of Team Carfax need a break from collaborating on the latest innovation, they can play video or table games, sip gourmet coffee or simply relax with their dogs at the company's indoor park.

Team Carfax benefits from comprehensive health and wellness programs, and the company provides a variety of challenges to strengthen its dedicated employees. These can range from quarterly "hackathons" to charity fundraising. For the community at large, Team Carfax has been a long-time supporter of the annual Bike to the Beach DC program, which raises money for autism research.

The company is always looking for new team members, too. To find out more about Carfax career opportunities, visit us at our online job center.

