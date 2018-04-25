Carfax Database Hits 20 Billion Records

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carfax database, believed to be the largest vehicle history database in the world, has surpassed twenty billion records. The rapidly growing resource feeds Carfax products that people use in each stage of a vehicle's lifecycle – shop, buy, maintain, price and sell. More than 112,000 domestic and international sources that report vehicle information to Carfax contributed to the milestone.

The Carfax Vehicle History Report containing the 20 billionth record reported to Carfax, an accident reported in Tennessee for a 2010 Toyota Prius.

"The amount of information loaded daily into our database and how quickly it reaches the next billion mark is astounding. What once took us 15 years to accomplish now happens every five months," said Dick Raines, president of Carfax. "Carfax information helps save lives and money. We work hard to make sure the millions of people turning to us for help every day have the information they need to make confident decisions."

Many records comprising the Carfax database is information only found at Carfax. Consumers, dealers and auto-related companies have access to vehicle history details from a robust list of Carfax sources, including vehicle service shops, police departments, auto auctions, insurance companies, U.S. and Canadian motor vehicle agencies and more.

