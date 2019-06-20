Carfax Delivers Free Vehicle History Reports on Facebook Marketplace Vehicle Listings For Participating Dealerships

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfax has integrated with Facebook Marketplace to bring more transparency and confidence to buyers shopping for their next used car.

Car shoppers using the Facebook app now have access to free Carfax Reports, which are provided by select dealers on their inventory. People can see a free Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ whenever a dealer's vehicles are posted by a Facebook Marketplace inventory provider who is also partnered with Carfax. Additionally, car buyers on Facebook Marketplace can filter search results by details listed in the Carfax Vehicle History Report.

Those in the market for a used car can also view the most important vehicle history features for each listing with Carfax Snapshot. This feature provides quick details on a given vehicle's history without the need to access the full Vehicle History Report. Carfax Snapshot can include data points such as any reported accidents, damage and damage severity information. It can also provide open recall data, the last reported odometer reading and the type of vehicle use (for example, personal, fleet or rental). A vehicle's number of owners and reported service history can also be provided through Carfax Snapshot, as well as unique indicators for well maintained and certified pre-owned vehicles. Car buyers will be able to click and view a full Vehicle History Report whenever they see Carfax Snapshot in the vehicle listing.

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax has the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a myCarfax Service Shop at www.mycarfaxserviceshop.com or call 888-655-5362. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

