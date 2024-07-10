CARFAX: MILLIONS OF U.S. VEHICLES AT RISK OF GETTING COUNTERFEIT AIRBAGS

Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Back on Road After Airbag Deployments Just in Last 2 Years

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 2 million vehicles are back on U.S. roads after they were involved in an accident where an airbag deployed over the last 2 years, CARFAX data shows. Each of those vehicles represents an opportunity for a scammer to install a counterfeit airbag as a replacement. Those counterfeit airbags put owners at risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Although instances of that happening are believed to be rare, law enforcement officials agree that no one knows for sure how many substandard airbags are in cars today. But the results can be tragic: There have been 3 deaths and 2 severe injuries just in the last nine months because of these airbags, NHTSA reports.

Ten states have more than 40,000 vehicles back on the road after an airbag deployment:

State No. of Vehicles Texas 206,000 Florida 106,000 N.C. 100,000 Michigan 81,000 Georgia 74,000 Ohio 59,000 California 56,000 Tennessee 47,000 Illinois 43,000 Virginia 41,000

"If consumers own or are considering the purchase of a used vehicle, NHTSA urges them to learn their vehicle's history and ensure their vehicle has genuine air bag inflators," the agency said in a release this week. "If their vehicle has one of these inadequate replacement parts, it could kill or critically injure them in a crash."

Consumers can check – for free – Vehicle History Reports for airbag deployments in every used car listed on CARFAX.com. Additionally, prospective buyers should have a trusted mechanic check out any replacement airbags before they buy a used vehicle.

NHTSA and federal law enforcement officials say there's no way to know for sure just how many counterfeit airbags are being installed in U.S. cars today. A new car today can have up to 10-15 airbags installed.

Consumers who wind up in an accident where an airbag deploys should take their vehicle to a reputable repair shop, preferably one with vehicle manufacturer certification and high ratings from consumers.

