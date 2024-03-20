CARFAX NAMED BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR 2024

National Survey Rewards Company's People-First Culture for 3rd Straight Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, CARFAX has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award for creating a culture that puts its people first.

CARFAX employees attest to why they love working here:

"The opportunity that Carfax provides to make everyone's voice heard is nothing short of the ultimate sense of gratitude a company can offer. I know that I am appreciated, I matter, and so does my opinion," said Tanya Carr , a consumer research manager and 18-year veteran at CARFAX.

, a consumer research manager and 18-year veteran at CARFAX. "It's rare to find a company that celebrates its employees' success, encourages innovation, and nurtures an environment where colleagues turn into friends, but CARFAX manages to do just that," said Kelly Bright , group product manager.

, group product manager. "CARFAX is truly the best place I have ever worked," said Alison Clough , a project services manager. "We have a great mission and I get to do my part working side-by-side with some of the best colleagues I have ever had."

This year, CARFAX celebrates 40 years, not just as a business, but also a dedicated consumer advocate. Its culture has long been defined by the company's unique set of principles, known as the Playbook. Emphasizing teamwork and playing to employee strengths, the CARFAX work environment is a rare blend of high-achieving, high-energy team members who work together in a casual setting.

"In addition to our 4-day summer work week – now in its 5th year – CARFAX provides its employees with a slew of other perks that reach far beyond our office walls," said Adrienne Webster, Vice President of Human Resources at CARFAX. "These include a $500 wellness benefit, our gift-matching program, volunteer days, and our new career coaching programs. All of these help drive the CARFAX souped-up culture!"

More than 7,500 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey; winners are chosen based on anonymous feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey conducted the firm Energage.

The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 30 billion records. CARFAX currently has more than 1,300 employees – more than 200 joined in 2023. Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

Editor's note: Interviews with an expert from CARFAX are available at any time. Please contact the Public Relations team at [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE Carfax, Inc.