CARFAX NAMES TOP-RATED USED-CAR DEALERS NATIONWIDE

News provided by

CARFAX

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Verified Customer Ratings Fuel Fifth Annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is recognizing the nation's best dealerships – as chosen by verified consumers – with its fifth annual Top-Rated Dealers Award. The list was released today on the eve of the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas. The 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of at least 4.7 stars out of a possible 5.   

In addition, CARFAX is honoring those dealers who have consistently performed at a higher level by creating the inaugural CARFAX 5X Top-Rated Winner Award. These dealerships have maintained that high average customer score over all five years that the CARFAX program has existed. Dealerships are reviewed by verified consumers – customers who've rated them on CARFAX after they visited a dealership.

"These dealers are the best of the best! They know how to build trust and transparency with their customers, and those consumers have responded in kind," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "CARFAX has more than 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews, and dealers earn their Top-Rated status strictly through that verified feedback. We want to help consumers who need to buy or service their car find those dealers who will go the extra mile."

"Hearing that your customers love what you do is very satisfying," said Chris Cady, Managing Partner at Scott Clark Toyota in Matthews, N.C. "Having them say that for 5 years running is extraordinary! We love the customers we get from CARFAX, and we work hard to give them everything they need when they're buying one of our cars."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are learning that they've been honored. As winners, they will receive a kit of materials to display in their dealerships and have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. The 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will also be able to show off their recognition to customers on the Vehicle History Reports they provide. The highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX will be arriving at winning dealers soon. 

Editor's note: Reporters are welcome to visit the CARFAX booth (#2741W) at the NADA Show to learn more. Interviews are available, including in-person at NADA. Please contact [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX

