CARFAX NAMES TOP-RATED USED-CAR DEALERS NATIONWIDE

Verified Customer Ratings Fuel Fifth Annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is recognizing the nation's best dealerships – as chosen by verified consumers – with its fifth annual Top-Rated Dealers Award. The list was released today on the eve of the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas. The 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of at least 4.7 stars out of a possible 5.

In addition, CARFAX is honoring those dealers who have consistently performed at a higher level by creating the inaugural CARFAX 5X Top-Rated Winner Award. These dealerships have maintained that high average customer score over all five years that the CARFAX program has existed. Dealerships are reviewed by verified consumers – customers who've rated them on CARFAX after they visited a dealership.

"These dealers are the best of the best! They know how to build trust and transparency with their customers, and those consumers have responded in kind," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "CARFAX has more than 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews, and dealers earn their Top-Rated status strictly through that verified feedback. We want to help consumers who need to buy or service their car find those dealers who will go the extra mile."

"Hearing that your customers love what you do is very satisfying," said Chris Cady, Managing Partner at Scott Clark Toyota in Matthews, N.C. "Having them say that for 5 years running is extraordinary! We love the customers we get from CARFAX, and we work hard to give them everything they need when they're buying one of our cars."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are learning that they've been honored. As winners, they will receive a kit of materials to display in their dealerships and have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. The 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will also be able to show off their recognition to customers on the Vehicle History Reports they provide. The highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX will be arriving at winning dealers soon.

Editor's note: Reporters are welcome to visit the CARFAX booth (#2741W) at the NADA Show to learn more.

