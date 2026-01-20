CARFAX: Nearly One Million Vehicles Have Open Child Seat Anchor Safety Recalls

LATCH, which stands for Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children, is the child seat anchoring system required in most vehicles since 2003; it uses built-in metal anchors and tethers to secure car seats without relying on seat belts. These anchors are a critical safety feature that strap child seats to hold them firmly in place, helping keep children properly restrained, especially in a crash.

CARFAX analysis shows hundreds of thousands of vehicles have been recalled in recent years for child seat anchor defects, including faulty welds, misaligned anchors, and coatings that could interfere with or prevent proper installation. These issues affect a wide range of vehicles across different makes and model years.

"LATCH systems are designed to protect our most vulnerable passengers," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President of Data at CARFAX. "These recalls are not isolated to just one automaker or model year, so parents should check right away if their vehicle has an open recall and schedule free repairs as soon as possible."

Here are the top 10 states with the most unfixed LATCH recalls:



What You Can Do

Check for Recalls: Use the free CARFAX Car Care app to receive timely maintenance reminders on your vehicle, including open recalls. Use the free CARFAX Recall Tracker to see if your vehicle has an open recall at carfax.com/recall. Schedule Your Repairs: Reach out to your dealership or manufacturer to get a fix at no cost to you. Know Your Anchors: There are two types of anchors – the lower anchors and tether anchors. Familiarize yourself with where they are located and consult your vehicle and car seat manuals for guidance. Proper use is critical. Studies have shown that child restraint misuse rates remain significant even with LATCH systems, underscoring the importance of correct installation.

Editor's note: Local state and DMA numbers for LATCH recalls are available upon request. Please reach out for any data or interviews. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected].

