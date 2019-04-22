Carfax Recognized as a Great Place to Work for the 9th Time in a Row

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfax has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work" by Washingtonian, a top lifestyle publication in the nation's capital. This win makes Carfax the only company to earn this honor nine times in a row, and no other company can make the same claim.

The Washingtonian publishes its Great Place to Work list every two years, relying heavily on input from employees to identify the area's top workplaces. As a result, Carfax's victory comes from people who have direct experience with the company's award-winning work environment. Employees at Carfax enjoy a healthy combination of team-focused strategies and respect for individual strengths. It's a key reason why Carfax has grown while rewarding innovative thinkers at the same time.

The first time Carfax made the Washingtonian's list was in 2003, only a few years after arriving in the Washington, D.C., area. At that point, Carfax was a growing company with 211 employees and a database of roughly 1.9 billion vehicle history records. Today, Carfax is a leader in the field of consumer-information technology, with more than 900 employees and a database containing more than 22 billion vehicle records.

The company's database continues to grow beyond title and registration data. Steve Korman, project manager at Carfax, has been with the company for more than 20 years, and he's seen that progress first hand. "Carfax data now includes service and recall information, as well as accident and damage data," Korman said. "That has allowed Carfax to expand our product line, including free services such as Carfax History-Based Value and our Used Car Listings." The company isn't done growing, either. The hundreds of employees it's welcomed over the past two decades are developing new tools all the time. For example, the free myCarfax smartphone app provides alerts about open recalls and upcoming service.

Carfax showed its dedication to the area by helping to found the Dulles Corridor technology hub. The company then invested some $5 million to add another 25,000 square feet of space to its offices in Fairfax County, Virginia. The new facilities offer a wide-open design to foster collaboration, and Carfax empowers its teammates with the latest tools and technologies they need to get the job done. Carfax also respects its employee's personal needs. Each individual can take advantage of private space to recharge or concentrate. The Carfax offices are pet-friendly, too, so that people can de-stress with their four-legged friends.

If you're interested in joining the team, please visit the Carfax career center.

About Carfax (www.carfax.com)

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is the vehicle history expert for used car buyers, sellers and the automotive industry. Carfax created the Vehicle History Report in 1986 and continues to develop innovative services – like Carfax Used Car Listings and myCarfax – that make it easier to buy, sell and own a used car. The company maintains a database comprising over 17 billion vehicle history records from more than 100,000 sources worldwide. Get a free Carfax® Vehicle History Report from dealers with every used car for sale on Carfax.com or look for Carfax Advantage™ dealers in your area and say 'Show Me the Carfax™'. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

SOURCE Carfax

Related Links

http://www.carfax.com

