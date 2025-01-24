CARFAX Recognizes New Top-Rated Car Dealers Nationwide

Millions of Verified Customer Ratings Drive Sixth Annual CARFAX Awards

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX announces the nation's top dealerships, an achievement earned through the feedback of millions of verified consumers. The highly anticipated list of the sixth annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers Award is now available, coinciding with the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in New Orleans. The average rating for the 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers was an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars based on verified consumer reviews.

Notably, just around 20% of our 2024 winners have consistently been recognized as Top-Rated Dealers every year since the award's inception six years ago. CARFAX is also excited to recognize the 5X Top-Rated Dealer Award, honoring dealerships that have maintained high customer ratings over the past five consecutive years.

"We applaud the dealers who have exceeded expectations and have established a strong foundation of trust and transparency with their customers," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "With around 7.8 million verified ratings and reviews, our CARFAX Top-Rated distinction is awarded based on customer feedback. We strive to support consumers in their big purchase and want to provide continued help in their servicing needs, connecting them to the nation's most trusted and highly regarded dealers."

Brian Napleton from the Ed Napleton Automotive Group of Oakbrook Terrace, IL echoed Cleary's excitement: "Every individual who walks through our doors is truly valued, and it brings us great joy to see our customers share their enthusiasm for our services. Being awarded the top CARFAX honor for six consecutive years across multiple stores is truly remarkable! We remain steadfast in our commitment of delivering top-notch quality so our customers can feel confident and excited with their decision."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers across the country are being notified of their achievement. Winning dealerships will receive a kit of materials to display in their showrooms and access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets. These resources will help dealers highlight their excellent ratings online, including on social media using #CARFAXtoprated. Additionally, the 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers can showcase their recognition on the Vehicle History Reports they provide. The coveted #GoldenCARFOX will soon be arriving at winning dealerships.

