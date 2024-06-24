CARFAX WINS BEST PLACE TO WORK AWARDS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. & MISSOURI

Company's People-First Culture Recognized by Top Newspapers

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards don't lie and they just keep on coming: CARFAX has been named a Best Place to Work for 2024 by both the Washington Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch!

It's the 3rd straight year that CARFAX has earned the Post-Dispatch honor; it's the 10th time earning this type of accolade from the Washington Post. How does CARFAX earn these honors so frequently? By creating a culture that puts its team first. CARFAX employees have strong feelings about why they love working here:

"In my job as an IT leader, CARFAX provides me the space to be a professional without compromise," said Joe Hood , Senior Development Manager in the CARFAX office in Columbia, Mo. "The company's value of being Mission-Driven is lived at CARFAX every day. Summer four-day work weeks and an overall focus on the work/life balance means I don't have to sacrifice the other things that are important in my life in order to grow professionally."

"Carfax allows me to maintain a positive work/life balance so that I can excel both professionally and personally," said Liz Kelly, a Paid Media Manager who works out of the Centreville, Va., office. "My team empowers me to continue to grow and I enjoy working with them every day."

Employees enjoy a wealth of perks at CARFAX, including – for the fifth year in a row – 4-day summer work weeks. But that's only one way that CARFAX looks out for team members, says Adrienne Webster, Vice President of Human Resources at CARFAX. "Our employees can choose from many beneficial perks, including a $500 wellness benefit, our gift-matching program, paid volunteer days, and our career-coaching programs."

Now in its 40th year – not just as a business, but also as a dedicated consumer advocate – CARFAX has long defined its culture by following the company's unique set of principles, known as the Playbook. It emphasizes teamwork and playing to employee strengths. CARFAX is a rare environment that's fueled by high-achieving, high-energy team members who work together in a casual setting.

Winners for each newspaper are chosen based on anonymous feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey conducted the firm Energage.

The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 34 billion records. CARFAX currently has more than 1,300 employees – more than 120 have joined in 2024 so far. Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

