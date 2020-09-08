Cargill and Ecolab Help Advance Digital Innovation Across Food and Ag With New Techstars Farm-to-Fork Accelerator Class

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digitization across many sectors, including food and agriculture, says Techstars Farm-to-Fork Accelerator managing director Brett Brohl. "The food system has changed more in the last six months than it has over the entire five years I have been investing in the space," said Brohl. "The demands of the pandemic have shed light on the tremendous opportunity that exists in the food system for entrepreneurs, and we are excited about the opportunities in front of this year's class."

"Technology and digital innovation play a critical role in nourishing the world safely and responsibly," said Justin Kershaw, Cargill CIO. "Through our partnership with Techstars and Ecolab, Cargill remains committed to helping foster breakthrough innovation to fundamentally transform the food supply chain from farm to fork."

"The Techstars program brings to life many of Ecolab's key values, among them innovation to solve our world's challenges," said John Guttery, senior vice president of enterprise initiatives for Ecolab. "This latest class is an incredibly diverse group of people, and Ecolab is excited to engage these entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities community to uncover new technologies and ideas that will support a more sustainable, safe world."

Now in its third year, the Techstars Farm-to-Fork Accelerator involves early stage entrepreneurs seeking to effect positive change across the food system, including food security and safety, ag tech and supply chain management.

Participants receive mentor support from Cargill and Ecolab executives and access to the companies' market expertise and global connections. The Techstars network of successful entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and other partners also work with the selected startups throughout the accelerator program.

The Class of 2020

The 2020 Techstars Farm-to-Fork Accelerator class roster, comprised of 11 start-ups, brings a diverse and global perspective to some of the food and ag industry's biggest challenges, focused on a wide range of solutions ranging from robotics and AI to food and water quality. Each company will present its project at a virtual Demo Day on December 3, 2020.

The class includes:

AgTools, Irvine, Calif. – AgTools is a real-time data and intelligence platform that provides transparency to the global food and ag industry. (www.agtechtools.com)

– AgTools is a real-time data and intelligence platform that provides transparency to the global food and ag industry. (www.agtechtools.com) Applied Particle Technology, St. Louis, Mo. – Applied Particle Technology uses real-time data for automated environmental health and safety for mining and metals manufacturing.(https://appliedparticletechnology.com)

– Applied Particle Technology uses real-time data for automated environmental health and safety for mining and metals manufacturing.(https://appliedparticletechnology.com) Boson Motors, Freemont, Calif. – Boson Motors designs and manufactures certified light-duty electric vehicle powertrains and an Android-based vehicle operating system marketed to farmers. (www.bosonmotors.com )

– Boson Motors designs and manufactures certified light-duty electric vehicle powertrains and an Android-based vehicle operating system marketed to farmers. (www.bosonmotors.com Canomiks, Rochester, Minn. – Canomiks is a genomics, bioinformatics and AI-based Product Superiority Platform for the functional food, beverage, dietary supplement and skincare industry to make safe and efficacious products. (www.canomiks.com)

– Canomiks is a genomics, bioinformatics and AI-based Product Superiority Platform for the functional food, beverage, dietary supplement and skincare industry to make safe and efficacious products. (www.canomiks.com) FeedX, Madison, Wisc . – FeedX is an online marketplace for the animal feed industry. (https://feedx.io/)

– FeedX is an online marketplace for the animal feed industry. (https://feedx.io/) H20kInnovations, Boston – H20kInnovations provides a proactive contaminant management system for industrial water quality. (www.h2okinnovations.com)

– H20kInnovations provides a proactive contaminant management system for industrial water quality. (www.h2okinnovations.com) Iamus, Dublin, Ireland – Iamus empowers poultry farmers to make better and safer production decisions through AI and robotics. (www.iamus.ai)

– Iamus empowers poultry farmers to make better and safer production decisions through AI and robotics. (www.iamus.ai) IXON, Hong Kong – IXON Food Technology specializes in advanced sous-vide aseptic packaging that allows protein to remain stable at room temperature for up to two years. (www.ixon.com.hk)

– IXON Food Technology specializes in advanced sous-vide aseptic packaging that allows protein to remain stable at room temperature for up to two years. (www.ixon.com.hk) Milk Moovement, Halifax, Nova Scotia – Milk Moovement is transforming the traditional dairy supply chain by bringing all stakeholders onto its collaborative, cloud-based software. (www.milkmoovement.com)

– Milk Moovement is transforming the traditional dairy supply chain by bringing all stakeholders onto its collaborative, cloud-based software. (www.milkmoovement.com) Satis.AI, London, England – Satis has developed a full stack AI operating system for autonomous kitchens. (https://satis.ai/)

– Satis has developed a full stack AI operating system for autonomous kitchens. (https://satis.ai/) Toolsvilla, West Bengal, India – Toolsvilla is a digital marketplace for machinery, tools and equipment that solves operational inefficiencies for farm and food businesses in India . (www.toolsvilla.com)

For more information on the Farm-to-Fork Accelerator, visit www.techstars.com/farm-to-fork-program.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. www.cargill.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com



About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. www.techstars.com http://www.techstars.com/



SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

Related Links

www.cargill.com

