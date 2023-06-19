Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill (Cargill Metals) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Swedish industrial startup H2 Green Steel for the supply of green steel. The agreement aims to accelerate global ferrous supply chain decarbonization.

Cargill joins a growing list of customers of H2 Green Steel, further validating the demand for near-zero emission steel. The agreement marks another major step for Cargill toward its vision to shape a responsible and sustainable ferrous supply chain that helps the world thrive.

"Today's announcement marks another strategic milestone in advancing our sustainability goals. Our customers are already signaling significant interest in CO 2 steel. H2 Green Steel is one of the first out of the starting blocks as H2 Green Steel in producing green steel at scale," says Lee Kirk, Managing Director, Cargill Metals.

Cargill Metals connects different parts of the ferrous supply chain, from iron ore mining to steel mills around the world. The company is committed to delivering on its sustainability goals through a variety of initiatives, including partnerships that develop cleaner products with lower CO 2 -footprint. The agreement with H2 Green Steel is an example of such a partnership where Cargill will help its customers meet sustainability and climate goals with a sustainable and responsible supply of products.

H2 Green Steel was launched in 2021 to accelerate the decarbonization of hard to abate industries. Starting with steel - one of the heaviest polluting industries - the company is building a green field steel plant in Boden which will run on renewable electricity. The plant will produce its own green hydrogen in a giga-scale electrolyzer, which in turn will reduce iron ore to green sponge iron through direct reduction. The green sponge iron will feed the green steel process achieving emission reductions of up to 95 percent compared to traditional steelmaking with coke and coal in a blast furnace.

"It is the commitment to a responsible and sustainable connected ferrous metals supply chain that drew us to this partnership with Cargill. The additional possibilities for working together for both upstream and downstream emission reductions that enhance this distribution relationship. Cargill's global reach will help H2 Green Steel's products be available to other markets as demand grows beyond the EU," says Mark Bula, Commercial Head of Boden Steel at H2 Green Steel.

