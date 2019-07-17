Cargill, Emerson, and C.H. Robinson Join the Pass USMCA Coalition

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pass USMCA Coalition, an alliance advocating for the clean and swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, welcomed Cargill, Emerson, and C.H. Robinson as its newest members.

"It's great to see such diverse companies join our coalition," said Pass USMCA Honorary Co-Chairman Erik Paulsen. "Cargill, Emerson, and C.H. Robinson's activism underscores how essential USMCA is for American businesses and workers."

A leading U.S. manufacturer, Emerson serves a variety of sectors including the automotive, medical, and hospitality industries. Cargill helps farmers sell their products to foreign markets in more than 70 countries. And C.H. Robinson accelerates global trade by shipping more than 18 million packages via air, land, and sea every year.

"By removing costly barriers to trade, USMCA will allow businesses to expand and create new jobs," said Pass USMCA Honorary Co-Chairman Joe Crowley. "It's no wonder that companies from every sector of our economy are urging USMCA's swift passage."

"USMCA could create 176,000 new jobs, increase U.S. dairy and wheat exports to Canada, and make shipping products to Canada and Mexico much simpler," said Pass USMCA Executive Director Rick Dearborn. "It's essential that Congress recognize the deal's many benefits before voting in the coming months."

"USMCA would provide new opportunities for all U.S. workers and businesses," said Pass USMCA Honorary Co-Chairman Gary Locke. "The Pass USMCA Coalition is committed to pushing Congress towards USMCA ratification as quickly as possible."

About Pass USMCA: The Pass USMCA Coalition is a group of trade associations and businesses advocating for the swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. The provisions outlined in USMCA will defend American jobs, cultivate innovation, and encourage business development, spurring growth for local, state, and national economies.

