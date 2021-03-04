Cargill expanding soy processing operations to increase access and speed for U.S. farmers and demand customers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill is investing significantly in its U.S. soy processing operations, with modernization and expansion projects across its network of crush facilities in seven states. Once completed, the company estimates the $475 million in investments will improve operational efficiencies, while also increasing capacity—by 10% in one location and doubling capacity in another, to better meet growing demand for U.S. soy products.

With a focus on innovation, the investments not only strengthen Cargill's U.S. crush footprint, but also give customers quicker access to feedstocks. Improvements will include faster unloading of oilseeds and loading of products, increased capacity which provides additional market opportunities, and better overall logistics, safety and ease of doing business.

"We are positioning ourselves to meet the growing global and domestic demand for soy products both in food and fuel markets. These investments will better enable us to serve our end-use customers, while also providing greater market access and a better experience for farmers," said Warren Feather, Managing Director for Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America. "Investing in our plants to better support our customer's businesses is critical to create mutual value and ensure a healthy operating environment, while continuing to assess the needs in the market."

While Cargill is investing across seven states, some of the largest projects will take place in:

Sidney, Ohio – Cargill is expanding its soybean crush site, which will significantly increase production levels while providing state-of-the-art receiving and loading capabilities, and ultimately more value for customers.

– Cargill is expanding its soybean crush site, which will significantly increase production levels while providing state-of-the-art receiving and loading capabilities, and ultimately more value for customers. Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Cargill is increasing production capacity at its soybean processing facility and is more than halfway complete on this project.

- Cargill is increasing production capacity at its soybean processing facility and is more than halfway complete on this project. Wichita, Kan. - Cargill will soon more than double soybean unload capacity per hour, and offer additional automation and safety upgrades.

- Cargill will soon more than double soybean unload capacity per hour, and offer additional automation and safety upgrades. Kansas City, Mo. - Cargill will make on-site automation enhancements that will triple per-hour truck load out capacity, translating to more efficient time management for drivers.

All facilities will continue to operate while construction and expansion projects are underway.

Cargill is a global leader in oilseed processing. These investments are part of the organization's overall growth strategy in the U.S. and create an opportunity to better serve customers on both ends of the supply chain

