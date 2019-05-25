Cargill expands previously announced voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to high, excessive, or elevated aflatoxin levels

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's animal nutrition business is expanding its voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA's action levels. This is an expansion of the recall initiated May 6, 2019 and is the result of Cargill's internal investigation that identified additional products containing an ingredient provided from the same supplier referenced in the May 6, 2019 recall announcement. The expansion includes products manufactured between October 31, 2018 and March 1, 2019.  

Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to elevated levels of aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health effects.  Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins.  Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, bloody diarrhea and death in 1-3 days.  In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death. 

Cargill has received a small number of adverse event reports. These reports are currently being investigated to determine if they are related to the recalled feed.  Cargill is voluntarily expanding the scope of this recall.

The following affected products were manufactured at Cargill's Cleveland, North Carolina, facility and are being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia markets.

To view the label for each product, please click on the link in the table below that corresponds to that product.

Product

Size

Lot Codes 2018

Lot Codes 2019

Product Code

Species

Dates Made

Shelf Life (Days)

Record Rack Deer Corn (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

10263_

Deer

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Country Road Whole Corn (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

1187_

All
Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

190904_35

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

197904_38

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511810_

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511920_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511961_

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511973_

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN)

25 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523500_25

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Meat Bird Maker (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523511_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523520_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Layer and Breeder (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523521_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Poultry Maintainer (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523530_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523540_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)

25 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523540_25

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523600_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)

25 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523600_25

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Super Breeder (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523610_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 21% Natural Layer/Breeder (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523612_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Sporting Bird Starter (AVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523620_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523630_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Custom Formula 21% Gamebird Breeder (BMD) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523760_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula 24% Gamebird Developer (BMD) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

523770_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Pigeon Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

524024_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula EMU Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

524740_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

525149_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (AMP) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

525150_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Pullet Developer Chicken Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

525151_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

525430_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

527110_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Egg Layer Poultry Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

527111_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula 18% Turkey Grower (FEN) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

527540_

Poultry

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

LTD 12% Sweet Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

550280_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States® Reliance (P) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553265_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States® Reliance (T) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553285_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Legends® Sport Horse

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553943_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Legends® Sport Horse Plus

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553944_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Legends® Growth Pelleted

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553945_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Legends® Growth Textured

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

553946_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States® Triple 10 (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554270_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States® Solution (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554290_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Select™ Plus (P) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554610_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Select™ Plus (T) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554611_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Select™ Stock (P) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554620_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Select™ Stock (T) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

554621_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Carson's Deer Pellet (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

556210_

Deer

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow Pig Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

561531_

Swine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Grow-N-Finish Pig Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

561620_

Swine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 20% Sow & Pig Ration (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

563410_

Swine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States All Grain Sow & Pig Complete (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

563430_

Swine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Safe-Guard 0.5% Dewormer (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

569590_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

180

Southern States 13% Show Calf Feed (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

570890_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

570901_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

571800_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States 17% Goat Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

571810_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 17% Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

571820_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 17% Goat Feed (RUM) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

571821_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 15% Meat Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

571940_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

572610_

Sheep

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

572670_

Sheep

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Wildlife Corn W/Molasses (CN)

40 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

573510_40

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Genetic Expression® 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

573760_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Grow-N-Show Lamb Feed (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

574301_

Sheep

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Genetic Expression® Bull Ration (RUM) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

574711_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (RUM) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

575225_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Whole Corn (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

591150_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

591180_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Fine Screened Cracked Corn (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

591200_

All Stock

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States AS-700 2G Crumbles (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

599630_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

180

Southern States Aureo 4G Crumbles (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

599650_

Cattle & Sheep

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

180

Southern States Show Lamb Mix Pellet (BVT)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

599681_

Sheep

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

180

Southern States Custom Formula

23 tons (all purchased by a single customer)

None

N9039 and N9046

190904_K1

Dairy Cattle

2/8/19-2/15/19

30

Southern States Custom Formula

2 tons (all purchased by a single customer)

None

N9037

524326

Poultry

2/6/2019

30

Southern States 18% Fast Start TCR (BVT/CF) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511923_

Beef & Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 16% Dairy Primer (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

514600_

Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Nutra-Plus 10G (Aureo) (CN) 

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

517060_

Beef Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

180

LTD Maintenance Horse Feed

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

550290_

Equine

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States 14% Llama/Alpaca Feed (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

556190_

Llama

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Imperial Whitetail Results® (CN)

40 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

557170_40

Deer

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Custom Formula Goat Feed (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

575224_

Goat

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Revitalize 18% Complete (RUM) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

519561_

Beef & Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Genetic Expression® 16% Powerstroke (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

572262_

Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Traditions Beef Blend (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

570902_

Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Southern States Calf Developer® Plus (DEC/CF) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

511811_

Beef & Dairy Cattle

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

60

Southern States Hi-Energy Lamb Starter & Grower (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8304 through N8365

N9001 through N9060

572650_DX

Lamb

10/31/18 - 3/1/19

90

Additionally, the following previously recalled affected products were also manufactured and sold in the eastern United States and removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019.

Product

Size

Lot Code

Product Code

Species

Date Made

Shelf Life
(Days)

Southern States Traditions 2-Grain Scratch (CN)

50 lb

N8313

523540

Poultry

11/9/2018

90

Southern States Flock Balancer 20% Booster (CN)

50 lb

N8352

525430

Poultry

12/18/2018

90

Southern States Calf Developer Plus (DEC) (CN)

50 lb

N8354

511810

Dairy Cattle

12/20/2018

60

Southern States Sheep Feed Pellets (CN)

50 lb

N9035

572610

Sheep

2/4/2019

90

Southern States Sporting Bird Flight Developer (BMD) (CN)

50 lb

N9035

523630

Poultry

2/4/2019

90

Southern States Genetic Expression 14% Jump Start (BVT) (CN)

50 lb

N9035

573760

Beef Cattle

2/4/2019

90

Southern States Custom Formula

2 tons (all purchased by a single customer)

N9037

None

Poultry

2/6/2019

30

Southern States Traditions Chick Start & Grow (AMP) (CN)

50 lb

N9039

523600

Poultry

2/8/2019

90

Southern States Custom Formula

23 tons (all purchased by a single customer)

N9039

None

Dairy Cattle

2/8/2019

30

Southern States 16% Sweet Goat Feed (CN)

50 lb

N9043

571800

Goat

2/12/2019

60

Southern States Triple 10 (CN)

50 lb

N9043

554270

Equine

2/12/2019

60

Southern States Coarse Screened Cracked Corn (CN)

50 lb

N9045

591180

All Stock

2/14/2019

90

Southern States Intensity 22% Calf Starter (BVT/CF) (CN)

50 lb

N9045

511961

Dairy Cattle

2/14/2019

60

Southern States All Grain Start-N-Grow (CN)

25 lb

N9053

523500

Poultry

2/22/2019

90

Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call 833-224-2003.

At Cargill, the safety of our products and the well-being of the animals we feed is our top priority. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

