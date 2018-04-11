Cargill invests $20 million in Big Lake, Minn., egg processing facility

Employment at the plant is expected to increase by approximately 16 percent, adding a dozen new positions to support the growth. The expansion will double the facility's annual requirement for eggs from family farms in the area to 170 million. Construction begins in May, with the new capabilities expected to become operational in January 2019.

"We continue to invest in the traditional protein space to provide our foodservice and food ingredient customers innovative, high-quality cooked egg products to meet growing consumer demand," said Jared Johnson, Big Lake plant general manager. "This investment underscores our ongoing commitment to the Big Lake community and our employees, egg suppliers and restaurant and foodservice customers throughout the upper Midwest."

The Big Lake expansion is part of nearly $900 million of investments Cargill has made in the past two years to grow its traditional protein business in North America. At egg production facilities, this included a 2016 investment of $27 million in Lake Odessa, Mich., and a $12 million expansion in Mason City, Iowa, in 2017.

"Economies are improving. More people are moving into the middle class and the world population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050. These factors are driving significantly increased demand for animal protein around the world," said Johnson. "Cargill's protein team is prepared to play a critical role in meeting this demand and nourish the world with sustainable, high quality protein."

Cargill opened the Big Lake facility in 2001. It complements Cargill's egg processing facilities in Monticello, Minn.; Mason City, Iowa; and Lake Odessa, Mich.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill Protein

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Cargill Protein is an industry leader that produces, distributes and markets beef, turkey, chicken and egg products to retail, foodservice and food ingredient companies throughout North America, and exports meat and by-products around the world. Cargill Protein's 28,000 employees, and more than three dozen protein processing facilities in the U.S. and Canada, are focused on delivering superior, innovative, products and services to help customers grow their businesses by meeting consumer desires. Cargill Protein is a unit of Minneapolis-based Cargill, Incorporated. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

