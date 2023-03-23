Cargill joins Selerant on stage at American Food Innovate 2023

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SELERANT, the producers of formula-based PLM system Devex and web-based food and beverage regulatory platform Compliance Cloud, are proud to welcome their customer Cargill to the stage for a presentation at American Food Innovate later this month. Together the companies will discuss strategies for reducing risk in an ever-changing regulatory environment.

Cargill, a global agriculture company with over 155k employees operating in 70 countries, will jointly present a case study with Selerant on their success utilizing Devex integrated with Compliance Cloud to update their regulatory compliance strategy.

Joining Michael Frankel, Selerant's SVP of North American Sales, are Cargill's Director of North American R&D Shared Capabilities Team John Sweeney and Director of R&D Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Alex Eapen.

The 15th Annual American Food Innovate Conference kicks off in Chicago, Illinois at the The Westin Chicago River North on March 30, 2023 . The presentation, "How PLM Can Significantly Reduce Risk While Managing the Ever-Changing Regulatory Landscape," will take place at 11:20 a.m. CST.

Selerant's Devex PLM is a leading formula-based PLM solution available with an integrated regulatory compliance module. The addition of the Compliance Cloud tool inside of Devex makes it easy to find salient, actionable information without wasting days or weeks researching evolving regulations. Compliance Cloud equips teams with the timely data and automation needed to efficiently ensure regulatory compliance across the globe.

"My favorite Devex feature is [the integration with] Compliance Cloud, because has made our jobs more efficient," says Alex Eapen, Cargill's Director R&D Scientific and Regulatory Affairs North America. "This tool enables us to make faster decisions, and quickly develop and deliver solutions to our customers."

"Cargill is a global leader in the food & beverage space. We are proud to be a technology partner, supporting its evolving digital transformation journey in the R&D space, while sharpening its competitive edge in a rapidly changing and increasingly demanding market," says Carlo Colombo, Selerant CEO.

About Selerant

www.selerant.com

Part of the Trace One Group, Selerant is a leading global provider of formula-based product lifecycle management (PLM) and compliance software and consulting services within three core process manufacturing segments: Food & Beverages, Cosmetics/Personal Care and Specialty Chemicals. Selerant also provides business process analysis, system design, technical expertise, implementation, training and support services through our world-class professional services organization.

Contact:

Caroline Goyon

***@selerant.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12956309

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SELERANT