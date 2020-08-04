Cargill leans on its purpose--operating safely, responsibly and sustainably--to keep food and ag systems resilient in FY 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiscal 2020 was a year like no other. In such a challenging environment, Cargill has anchored to its purpose and values. The company exists to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Despite challenges facing the food and ag system and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cargill's FY 2020 annual report, Nourishing the World, demonstrates how the team's resiliency and agility helped to keep supply chains moving to put food on family tables around the globe.

"The last year taught us that we are capable of so much more than we previously thought. We can move faster, with more agility, navigating a crisis while keeping our people's wellbeing front and center," said David MacLennan, Cargill's chairman and CEO. "We are grateful to our employees, customers and other partners who worked around the clock to nourish the world and maintain confidence in the food and ag systems. Together, we are stronger."

Highlights from the company's 2020 annual report include:

Safety

Cargill's commitment to safety has enabled the company to steadily remove risks, reducing injury rates by 88% over the past 30 years. As the COVID-19 crisis emerged, Cargill facilities adapted pandemic response plans to quickly deploy robust safety protocols worldwide. With the company's core value of putting people first top of mind, Cargill is focused on sending employees home safely every day. The company has also reduced incidents related to food safety, quality or regulatory issues by 26% over the past year.

Responsibility

The company donated $115 million in charitable contributions in the last fiscal year, providing relief during the current pandemic and helping farmers and communities prosper for the long term. Cargill provided meals to frontline workers and others in need and focused on closing the gender gap in agriculture, launching a $10 million, three-year partnership with CARE's She Feeds the World program. Working across nine countries, this program will boost the earnings potential of female farmers.

Sustainability

Cargill's commitment to protect the planet has not wavered. In FY 2020, the company announced a new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from global supply chains (Scope 3) by 30% by 2030, measured per ton of product. To protect and enhance water resources, Cargill announced context-based water targets in priority watersheds, increasing access to clean water in communities that need it most. And the company achieved significant milestones in key supply chains, including soy, cocoa, ocean transportation,beef, aqua nutrition and palm.

"Cargill continues to take aggressive action against key sustainability goals, as agriculture is how we will empower farmers to mitigate climate change, regenerate soils and improve water use," said Ruth Kimmelshue, Cargill's Chief Sustainability Officer.

For more information, Cargill's annual report can be found online at https://www.cargill.com/annual-report/

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side by side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

