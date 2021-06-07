Cargill looks to make college access more equitable, investing in the next generation of food and agriculture leaders through college scholarships and career readiness initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many college students face barriers to success, from affording tuition to accessing promising career paths when stepping into the job market. The Cargill University THRIVE program was created to address this challenge, working with university partners to ensure more equitable access for women and minority students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as agriculture and business. Focused on universities serving minority students, the THRIVE program provides financial support through scholarships and expands further to encourage long-term academic success through mentoring, development programming and career coaching. The goal is to help participating students convert their education into meaningful careers.

The THRIVE program will initially be offered at Alcorn State University and Tuskegee University (both Historically Black College & Universities), Texas A&M University (a Hispanic-Serving Institution) and long-standing Cargill partner institutions including Iowa State University; Kansas State University; University of Minnesota; Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS); and the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

"To feed a growing world, we need diverse perspectives at the table that drive innovation. The Cargill University THRIVE program invests in the next generation of leaders. These are the students who will make the future of food and agriculture more diverse, equitable and inclusive, and who we hope will build long-term careers, at Cargill and within the food and ag sector," Myriam Beatove, Cargill's chief human resources officer.

The THRIVE program is part of Cargill's broader commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is focused on achieving gender parity, advancing underrepresented groups in leadership positions around the world and combatting anti-Black racism.

About Cargill

Cargill is present in 70 countries and has more than 155,000 employees around the world who work tirelessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world safely, responsibly and sustainably. Every day, we connect farmers to markets, customers to ingredients and people and animals to the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and expertise, making us a trusted partner for customers in the food, agriculture, finance and industry sectors in more than 125 countries. Our collaborative work is focused on building a stronger, more sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, please visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

Related Links

www.cargill.com

