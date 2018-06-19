Cargill sets goals to make ocean transportation safer, more efficient and sustainable

Together with its stakeholders, Cargill completed a comprehensive materiality assessment for its operations in mid-2017. Using this assessment tool as a basis, the business set actions and targets to improve its operations in the areas of climate change and health; safety and well-being; ocean health and biodiversity; and inclusion and diversity.

"Cargill is taking a holistic approach to sustainable development and to our obligations as a responsible global citizen," said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's ocean transportation business.

Cargill reports some improvements across a number of performance measures, notably within its fleet composition and vessel efficiency. In 2017, Cargill's ocean transportation business reduced its CO 2 emissions by 5.7 percent* and committed to achieving a 15 percent reduction by 2020.

"We are relatively pleased with our fleet performance this year. We know vessel efficiency can vary considerably due to a host of external factors but the whole team at Cargill is committed to achieving a significant improvement in coming years," said Dieleman.

The aspirations outlined by the ocean transportation business follow Cargill's earlier announcement, which stated their desire to cut gross greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent by 2020 across its global operations.

Dieleman also recognized the importance of the strategic partnerships which Cargill entered into in the latter part of 2017, "Sustainable shipping can only become a reality if the entire industry pulls in the same direction. The hard work certainly lies ahead of us and we will embrace it."

Notes for Editor

Cargill's CO2 reduction of 5.7 percent is on a cargo-ton-mile basis and applies to its time-chartered fleet. Cargill sets new goal to address climate change.

https://www.cargill.com/story/cargill-sets-new-goal-to-address-climate-change Cargill signs four new strategic partnerships to advance sustainability in the ocean shipping industry.

https://www.cargill.com/2018/cargill-signs-four-new-strategic-partnerships

