Cargill sponsors Memphis's National Civil Rights Museum and MLK50 events

"Dr. King's vision of peace and inclusivity is as relevant today as it was fifty years ago. This sponsorship will help to ensure his message is heard for generations to come," said William Barksdale, managing director of Cargill Cotton based in Memphis.

Cargill has been in Memphis for more than 40 years, serving the city and its residents both as an employer and through community giving and volunteer programs. Currently, there are 150 Cargill employees in the greater Memphis area, working at five facilities, including Cargill Cotton.

"At Cargill, we are committed to carrying Dr. King's vision into our workplace every day, creating a culture where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and all employees feel empowered," said Barksdale. "Not only do diverse teams deliver better business results, but they allow us to create connections beyond the workplace to foster better understanding and more connected communities."

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, is steadfast in its mission to share the culture and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement and explore how this significant era continues to shape equality and freedom globally.

Established in 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum is located at the former Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. The Museum will serve as the host site for MLK50 events scheduled throughout the year in commemoration of Dr. King's assassination 50 years ago.

