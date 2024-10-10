CARGILL TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4:00 p.m., a rally will be held in support of 100 Teamsters Local 238 members at Cargill who have been forced to go on strike. The union and the company, the largest privately held corporation in the world, entered into federal mediation yesterday.

Cargill raked in $177 billion last year. Despite this, the agribusiness giant refuses to offer its workers an agreement that includes a compensation package that's consistent with industry standards and the increasingly high cost of living. The rally will gather union members, community leaders, and elected officials who stand in solidarity with Teamsters Local 238 as Cargill workers fight for the agreement they deserve.

WHAT:                    

Rally Supporting Cargill Teamsters


WHEN:                   

Thursday, October 10

4 p.m. CDT


WHERE:                  

705 16th Ave SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401




WHO:                       

Jesse Case, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238

Scott Punteney, Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent

Teamsters Local 238 members

Elected officials


VISUALS:                 

Workers holding signs, chanting, speeches


INTERVIEWS:           

Available upon request

Teamsters Local 238 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Iowa. For more information, go to teamsters238.com/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 238

