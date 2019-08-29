Cargill, White Dog Labs agreement to deliver scalable, sustainable feed for aquaculture customers

NEW CASTLE, Del. and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill is expanding its offerings of sustainable alternatives to fishmeal in aqua feed thanks to a new agreement with White Dog Labs. The deal secures access to ProTyton™, White Dog Labs' single-cell protein produced by fermentation with corn feedstock—a sustainable alternative to harvesting fishmeal—which, like fishmeal, is high in protein and amino acids. ProTyton™ will be ready to ship from White Dog Labs' demo facility in Sutherland, NE in 2020.

"This agreement underlines our commitment to sustainable aquaculture and discovering new and strategic ingredients that will help feed the world in a safe and responsible way," said Adriano Marcon, president of Cargill's aqua nutrition business. "ProTyton™ offers a good source of protein for fish and shrimp, an affordable feed ingredient for farmers and a sustainable option for the planet that lessens our reliance on fishmeal—which we know to be a finite resource."

Cargill plans to begin offering ProTyton™ in salmon feed, with the possibility of expanding to shrimp and other species as White Dog Labs' production volume increases. In trials, salmon fed a diet containing ProTyton™ achieved a growth performance comparable to salmon on a conventional diet.

"We're honored to partner with Cargill to lead the industry in the application of highly scalable, alternative proteins for aquaculture," said Bryan Tracy, chief executive officer, White Dog Labs.

Made up of 80% protein, ProTyton™ offers higher protein content than typical fishmeal. And like fishmeal, ProTyton™ offers an attractive amino acid profile with 40% essential amino acids—those the animal cannot produce that must be supplied by the diet. Plus, ProTyton™ is economical because it has a valuable co-product, MiruTyton™, which shares its production costs.

White Dog Labs' MiruTyton™ is a liquid feed additive that is rich in butyrate, which promotes healthy digestion and boosts energy. Trials have indicated that MiruTyton™ in livestock diets supports higher growth rates and a better feed conversion ratio than when fed a normal diet. Production of MiruTyton™ and ProTyton™ is easily scalable, as it is a simple, ethanol-like fermentation process.

Cargill's announced partnership with White Dog Labs follows its June 24 announcement of a strategic partnership with InnovaFeed to scale up and jointly market fish feed made with insect protein. It marks another step in the company's journey to find new, sustainable ways to feed the growing planet.

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition

Cargill's animal nutrition business has more than 20,000 employees at more than 275 facilities in 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill's animal nutrition business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition, visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

About White Dog Labs

WDL is a biotech company focused on animal health and nutrition today – human's tomorrow. It was established in 2012 to address global challenges including food sustainability and climate change, and is funded by Musea Ventures, the investment arm of the Somekh family. The company has a unique, world class expertise in microbiome derived organisms which have promising implications for nutrition and health. The company has invented a proprietary process, ProtocolB™, for the isolation, selection and cultivation of microbiome-derived organisms, and developed MixoFerm™, a fermentation technology that consumes sugar and gases, thus increasing product yield in industrial fermentation. WDL is applying this expertise to develop and commercialize the "Tyton" platform of unique products.

