Cargo Chief Integration with McLeod Software Powers Automated Freight Matching

MILLBRAE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Chief, provider of the trucking industry's most advanced real-time pricing and capacity procurement tool (C4), announces it has completed a real-time digital freight matching integration with McLeod Software to help freight brokers expand their capacity network, improve carrier relationships and automate load bookings.

This integration comes at a critical time in the trucking industry when capacity is stretched thin. Cargo Chief's product, C4, is a tool that freight brokers use to improve their load to carrier ratios, lower cost per load, and drive carrier development for both new and existing lanes to help adapt to today's market volatility.

With immediate access to over half a million carriers both in and out of a broker's network, C4 users can find the right fit by haul direction, fleet size, trailer type, and how often a carrier runs a lane. Through optimized and actionable carrier profiles, C4's capacity recommendations help cover both spot and repetitive "project" freight.

Through the integration with McLeod Software's Digital Freight Matching web service API, freight brokers that use McLeod's PowerBroker transportation management software (TMS) gain an automated workflow that increases operational speed and precision to book more freight.

When a freight broker onboards or disqualifies a carrier, a status change is updated in both the C4 and PowerBroker systems. The integration also automates offers to carriers as soon as loads become available that are recommended as the right fit which reduces the communication workloads for individual brokers. Carriers have the option to either reply directly to the load offer or click accept, decline or counter bid. Replies and options are sent directly to the user instantaneously as their load is updated with offers in their TMS.

McLeod users also have the option to automate and use C4's recommended price to carriers without having to manually quote each load.

"The integration between C4 and McLeod's Digital Freight Matching web API helps brokers win the freight market with real-time visibility of hidden capacity, and with pricing tools and automation that eliminate guesswork to enable faster and more profitable decisions," said Russell Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cargo Chief.

Hundreds of 3PLs using McLeod Software's PowerBroker TMS have another integrated solution that will empower them to find and develop carrier relationships more efficiently in a tight freight market.

"The Digital Freight Matching web service is a powerful integration tool that allows PowerBroker customers greater speed and flexibility in covering new freight opportunities through multichannel solutions," said Robert Brothers, Vice President of Product Development at McLeod Software. "We avidly support our customers as they continue to select the best digital technologies available in the market to transform their businesses."

Cargo Chief provides multi-patented, award-winning technology to provide 3PLs with capacity and accurate rating solutions. Their main product, C4, aids third party logistics providers in booking more freight by uncovering areas of improvement from the lane, customer, and carrier. It also allows them to grow their businesses through sound load execution strategies. Cargo Chief is home to one of the industry's most intuitive, actionable analytics and automation that frees up administrative time securing capacity in a very tight freight market.

About McLeod Software McLeod Software is the leader when it comes to software for trucking dispatch operations management, freight brokerage management, document imaging, workflow, EDI, and business process automation solutions for trucking, freight brokerage, third party logistics, and shipper companies in the United States.

