ANNISTON, Ala., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, TSA authorized Third Party K9 - Cargo (3PK9-C) evaluators to begin certifying canine teams to TSA standards effective November 1st, 2018. CSK9 immediately responded and requested TSA approved evaluator support from Spectrum Canine Solutions to begin EDCT certifications on the opening day. Over the past two days CSK9 EDCTs participated in a grueling certification process at its dedicated 3PK9-C testing facility located on CSK9's 320-acre Canine Academy, in Anniston, AL. This facility, with its training and management staff, is one of four hubs that will be used to support CSK9 cargo screening operations across the nation.

At ACF in Toronto, Paul Hammond spoke with Nadia Dunn about the Cargo Screening K9 Alliance, and how we plan to support the industry nationwide with our exclusive network of dog teams. Cargo Screening K9® Alliance becomes the First to Certify under the TSA 3PK9-C Initiative Cargo Screening K9 Alliance's operational footprint and geographic distribution and areas of responsibilities for each of its Alliance partners.

Today CSK9 proudly announced that Ashley Beard and her Vapor Wake® K9 Colt became the first dog team to certify under the 3PK9-C program. Ashley has been handling and training detection canines for over 10 years and will be one of the CSK9 HQ-based EDCTs available to support nationwide 3PK9 operations once the TSA CCSP-K9 is fully implemented.

CSK9 will not stop here. Another 12 EDCTs are already in training and scheduled to undergo 3PK9-C certification in the coming weeks. These teams will begin screening operations at their designated worksites soon after CSK9 becomes an approved Certified Cargo Screening Facility – Canine (CCSF-K9) regulated entity.

Paul Hammond, CSK9's President, was intimately involved in the preparation of the testing areas and had this to say, "I am so proud of our training and support staff, who with very short notice, made a herculean effort to ready the search areas, containers, and boxes to meet the testing layout specifications. Our experienced handlers and well-trained canines were spot on, as they accurately detected CCSF-K9 explosive odors hidden within complex cargo configurations. It truly is an honor to be part of this TSA milestone, and witness the first on many to come 3PK9-C certified teams."

TSA established the 3PK9-C and Certified Cargo Security Program - Canine (CSSP-K9) to provide an efficient and effective method for screening air cargo to TSA standards. Under this program, 3PK9-C certified private sector canine teams can be deployed to screen air cargo for aircraft operators, foreign air carriers, and other TSA-regulated entities operating under a TSA-approved or accepted security program.

Spectrum Canine Solutions President, Frank Schembre, had this to say about the CSK9 teams, "Spectrum Canine, known for being the top tier supplier of working dogs and handlers, tasked out a team of elite evaluators to CSK9's Anniston-based training center to launch the Third-Party Canine Certification - Cargo program and evaluate their teams' performance. I was not surprised when my associates informed me that the professionalism and attention to detail was paramount in their operation. I would say that after placing the teams through a rigorous assessment, the Cargo Screening K9 Alliance has set the bar high, rising to the occasion of being the first successful teams ever to pass these standards, taking a giant step in providing a quality layer of security that the cargo industry / our nation needs."

As demonstrated by its quick response to the opening day 3PK9 certifications, the Cargo Screening K9® Alliance is on the leading edge of this TSA initiative and given its national footprint is well positioned and capable of meeting the cargo industry screening needs on a large scale.

