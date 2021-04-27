Cargo Screening K9® Alliance, LLC Forms a Strategic Partnership with Canadian K9

ANNISTON, Ala., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360K9 Group, North America's largest composition of canine companies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between Cargo Screening K9® Alliance, LLC (CSK9®), a 360K9 Group company and Canadian K9, a Vancouver-based group 8108 Executive Protection, Inc. company. The alliance will ensure Canada-wide service coverage of explosive detection canines screening under Transport Canada's (TC) newly established Explosive Detection Dog Handler Team Program (EDDHT).

After several years of development, TC's EDDHT program sought input from aviation cargo stakeholders and North American canine companies who helped draft the regulations that were enacted into legislation in 2020. The EDDHT program addresses the need for explosive detection dogs and a federally regulated certification program to address the anticipated increase in cargo volumes, and difficult to screen commodities, that will be present in ever increasing volumes in Canada in the coming years. The program also ensures International freight forwarders and air cargo carriers comply with ICAO requirements on International air cargo security in a cost-effective manner. The ICAO International requirements take effect on June 30, 2021 with domestic air cargo security requirements targeted for 2023.

In February 2021, TC began accepting applications for the EDDHT Program. Once accepted in the program, the certified teams will be recognized by Transport Canada as an available screening method for all-cargo, mail and certain aerodrome screening services. This certification allows K9 companies and/or individual dog handlers to provide third party certified teams to support screening operations at cargo handing agent, freight forwarder, air carrier, and aerodrome operator facilities, Canada-wide.

Canine companies that participate in the EDDHT program will be held to the highest standards in aviation security. CSK9®, a Certified Cargo Screening Facility K9 (CCSF-K9), under the TSA Third Party K9 Program (3PK9) has the experience and expertise to meet Transport Canada's stringent certification and compliance standards.

CSK9® has training facilities located in Anniston Alabama, and New Smyrna Beach Florida and currently deploys certified explosive detection dog teams across the United States - from Anchorage to Hawaii and San Francisco to Miami.

CSK9® expansion into Canada was a logical next step after playing its part in Transport Canada's EDDHT program development. We recently established offices in Eastern & Western Canada to pursue opportunities and support future EDDHT operations.

Aviation freight forwarders and air cargo carriers on Canada's west coast may be familiar with Canadian K9, established in 1997, as they were the first private security firm to offer canine detection services for both narcotics and explosives in western Canada. They have a client base and operational footprint that stretches from Vancouver International Airport's (YVR) Cargo Village Vancouver to as far east as Calgary. Forming this partnership with Canadian K9, ensures a National network of training and logistic hubs to support canine team service operations.

"The EDDHT Program is an effective and cost-efficient screening method of detecting explosive threats. This is a great tool for industry to use when securing cargo for transportation by air. The strategic alliance between CSK9® and Canadian K9 allows us to provide essential air cargo K9 screening services throughout Canada."

-CSK9® President, John Johnson

For more information visit www.cargoscreeningk9.com/Canada.

