Cargo Strengthens B2SB Strategic Consulting Practice with Key Hires

Before joining Cargo Strategy, Ms. Parouty was Commercial Lead, Analytics at Kantar, one of the world's largest market research, data, insight, and consultancy services. During her nine-year career with Kantar, Ms. Parouty was responsible for turning data, research, and insights into brand and revenue growth opportunities for clients like AB InBev, Philips, Unilever, Tiger Brands, and First National Bank of South Africa. In her last tenure in the Kantar Analytics division, she was focused on helping leading brands use analytics to not only keep up with today's pace but also predict future growth opportunities, mitigating uncertainty. Previously, Ms. Parouty has held positions at GFK, South Africa, Dynata, UK, and Ipsos, France.

Maurice Wassen brings over twenty years of market research and analytical skills to his new position as Cargo Strategy's Marketing Research Manager and Analyst. Throughout his career Mr. Wassen has helped clients identify the right KPI's and craft them into clear and actionable strategic solutions. His experience includes researching, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on market data. Mr. Wassen's expertise at turning market insights into effective business strategies has been successfully employed for such well-known companies as Procter and Gamble, Henkel, Nestlé, Storck, SNS Bank, and KLM.

Prior to Cargo Strategy, Mr. Wassen was a Business Development Manager at Amsterdam-based Alexander Watson Associates. There he was responsible for positioning AWA as a B2B marketing insights expert within the Fiberboard Industry. Previously, Mr. Wassen held market research and consulting positions with such organizations as IRi, Cint, Kantar, and Reed Business Information.

You can learn more about Cargo Strategy at https://www.thecargoagency.com/strategy

