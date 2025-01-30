CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CRGX

DJS Law Group LLP

Jan 30, 2025, 16:47 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. ("CARGO" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRGX) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. A CARGO press release dated January 29, 2025, indicates that it will discontinue FIRCE-1, a Phase 2 clinical study of firi-cel, its drug candidate for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The Company's decision is based on the number of adverse events suffered by patients, combined with the fact that "the data generated so far does not meet our expectations of a competitive benefit-risk profile for patients in the context of available treatment options. Therefore, we believe it is in the best interest of both patients and shareholders to discontinue the study,"

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

