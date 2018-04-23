CarGurus Announces 2018 Best Used Car Award Winners

"CarGurus understands that buying a car is an important financial decision, and as a company we aim to provide shoppers with all the information they need to make smart purchase decisions," said Matt Smith, Senior Editor at CarGurus. "With our Best Used Car Awards, we've identified the vehicles that stand out in their categories in terms of value, quality and availability. For people shopping for a great used car, these award winners are definitely worth a close look."

The 2018 Best Used Car Awards recipients are:

Compact Sedan

1. 2012-2018 Toyota Corolla

2. 2011-2015 Chevrolet Cruze

3. 2011-2015 Honda Civic

Midsize Sedan

1. 2012-2017 Toyota Camry

2. 2013-2018 Nissan Altima

3. 2011-2018 Dodge Charger

Full-Size Sedan

1. 2011-2018 Chrysler 300

2. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Impala

3. 2010-2016 Buick LaCrosse

Luxury Sedan

1. 2013-2018 BMW 3 Series

2. 2010-2018 Volvo S60

3. 2013-2018 Lexus ES 350

Sports Car

1. 2008-2018 Dodge Challenger

2. 2005-2014 Ford Mustang

3. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Small Crossover/SUV

1. 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler

2. 2012-2016 Honda CR-V

3. 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee

Midsize Crossover

1. 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

2. 2011-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3. 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Full-Size Crossover

1. 2011-2018 Ford Explorer

2. 2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse

3. 2007-2016 GMC Acadia

Luxury Crossover

1. 2014-2018 INFINITI QX60

2. 2010-2015 Lexus RX 350

3. 2014-2016 Acura MDX

Full-Size Pickup Truck

1. 2009-2014 Ford F-150

2. 2011-2018 Ram 1500

3. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Shoppers interested in the Best Used Car Award winners can search for great deals on CarGurus.com. CarGurus analyzes millions of car listings daily, then ranks search results according to which listings offer the best deals from the best rated dealers. CarGurus.com users can also see vehicle history, dealer reviews, days on market and price drops for listings.

Best Used Car Awards Methodology

CarGurus Best Used Car Awards winners were selected from late-model cars with test drive reviews, available for sale in the United States. Vehicle generations that include the 2014 model year were considered in their entirety when evaluating potential winners. Cars were evaluated on criteria including CarGurus user reviews, professional test drive reviews, popularity, availability, and projected 12-year value retention. The model with the highest overall score was determined to be the winner for each category.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top rated dealers. In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.CarGurus.com.

© 2018 CarGurus ®, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargurus-announces-2018-best-used-car-award-winners-300633903.html

SOURCE CarGurus

Related Links

https://www.cargurus.com

