CarGurus Announces Fifth Annual Top Rated Dealer Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) today announced its fifth annual list of CarGurus Top Rated Dealers. These awards are presented to car dealerships that received the highest average ratings from shoppers who submitted dealership reviews on the CarGurus platform. This year's Top Rated Dealers received an average of 4.74 stars on a scale of one to five, demonstrating their commitment to providing an excellent customer experience.

"CarGurus is known as the trust and transparency pioneer in car shopping, and we are proud of all of the dealerships that reflect those values and received our coveted Top Rated Dealer award," said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. "We are especially thrilled to recognize our newly established Gold Award winners that have received this honor for five consecutive years. They are truly setting the bar for customer satisfaction in vehicle shopping."

The Top Rated Dealer program gives dealers the opportunity to promote independent validation of their excellence in customer service through verified customer reviews. These customer reviews help CarGurus provide the transparent experience that car shoppers have come to trust over the past ten-plus years.

In recognition of this year's awards, CarGurus collaborated with select previous winners to provide the automotive retail industry with best practices around reputation management. Designed to help further educate dealerships on providing a top-notch customer experience, the "The Car Dealer's Guide to Mastering Online Reputation Management" offers dealerships guidance on topics such as requesting online reviews, monitoring reviews and how to integrate reviews into an overall marketing strategy.

The informative guide can be downloaded here: https://dealers.cargurus.com/ReputationManagementGuide2019.html

