CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships

Inventory-based dynamic ads that update in real time

Algorithmic bidding strategies and real-time optimizations that save time and money

Advantage of scale with an average of 1 million keywords per account

Dedicated account management by CarGurus' Google Certified Digital Consultants

Audience retargeting through Google and Facebook to reengage prospects

More than 10 years of rigorous testing and development has gone into CarGurus' proprietary customer acquisition algorithm and it is an integral component of the company's successful, technology-first approach. Today, CarGurus is the most visited online automotive marketplace in the U.S.* helping more than 25,000 subscribing dealers connect with ready-to-buy shoppers on its mobile and desktop platforms. Now, that same CarGurus technology will power SEM Plus, so that dealerships can optimize their own digital marketing programs to directly reach high and low funnel buyers alike. SEM Plus will help drive consumer traffic directly to dealerships' online and physical sites. In addition, dealerships will be able to leverage CarGurus' expertise in strengthening and improving SEM campaigns, including analyzing campaign performance and updating advertisements, all while harnessing big data with the scale of an average of 1 million keywords.

"The results in our CarGurus' SEM Plus program have been very positive in nearly all of the metrics that matter the most to our dealership," said Max Nunn, eCommerce Marketing Manager at Volkswagen of Saint Augustine. "Having a designated representative that has always been promptly responsive has helped us view CarGurus as a trusted partner."

CarGurus' SEM Plus will also give dealers the flexibility to adapt to inventory changes such as price adjustments or a sold unit. Additionally, dealers will have control over the budget and target location of their ads and can leverage CarGurus' advanced technology with customized bidding strategies to optimize their spend based on a wide range of factors such as vehicle price, time on lot, make/model, and other competitive market dynamics.

"For more than a decade, CarGurus has shown that we are technology experts solving the puzzle around pairing shoppers and cars, and we took that same technology-first approach in building SEM Plus," said Andrew Grochal, Senior Director of Product at CarGurus. "We constantly optimize the technology that powers both our platform and now SEM Plus, giving dealerships digital marketing efficiency and scale. Additionally, CarGurus has been a Google Partner for years, and we are up to speed on AdWords best practices, betas and new features, and that knowledge will be shared with our SEM Plus customers."

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top rated dealers. In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

*comScore MediaMetrix December 2017 vs. Cars.com, AutoTrader, TrueCar.com

