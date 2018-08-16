Carhartt And '47 Kick Off The 2018 NFL Season With A New Collection For Hardworking Fans

The headwear utilizes Carhartt's signature durable duck fabric in Carhartt brown, navy and classic black. Silhouettes available include the '47 CAPTAIN (structured, flat visor, strapback), '47 CLEAN UP (unstructured, curved visor, adjustable), and the '47 MVP (structured, curved visor, adjustable) and a '47 Cuff Knit.

Just before the 2018 NFL season kicks off, Carhartt x '47 product will be available beginning August 16 at the brands' company stores, NFL stadiums, 47brand.com and carhartt.com.

"If there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's the fact that hardworking fans are just as passionate about their way of life as they are about representing and rooting for their favorite teams," said Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "The NFL headwear collection is inspired by and built for every hardworking fan out there who Outworks and Outroots them all every day, 24/7."

"Partnering with Carhartt, an authentic brand that shares '47's vision for creating premium quality products, has been an incredible journey for us," said Steven D'Angelo, co-owner of '47. "Bringing this exemplary partnership to the NFL, a first-rate organization, is thrilling for us all. Football fans have been asking for this product, and now we are ready to deliver on that rally cry."

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 4,700 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com and follow @Carhartt on Twitter.

About '47

'47 is a privately held sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, MA, by twin brothers, Arthur and Henry D'Angelo in 1947. The D'Angelos were entrepreneurial pioneers who were quick to see the future of sports licensing by selling pennants and other sports memorabilia on the streets around Fenway Park. Through a combination of hard work, sound instincts and incredible passion, the brothers were able to grow their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand that uniquely melds sport and style. Previously known as Twins Enterprises, '47 is currently managed by Arthur's four sons, Bobby, David, Mark, and Steven. '47 is a proud partner of Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and over 900 collegiate programs and owner of Old Time Sports. '47 employs over 350 corporate and retail associates around the world and is headquartered in Boston and Westwood, MA. For more information, please visit www.47brand.com.

