CARHARTT, BUFFALO BILLS CELEBRATE THE COMPLETION OF HIGHMARK STADIUM, 'PASSING THE TORCH' FROM THE CREWS WHO BUILT IT TO THE PLAYERS TAKING THE FIELD

In the first chapter of the Made Possible campaign, which launched in August 2025, Carhartt highlighted the early stages of Highmark Stadium's construction through the story of Bills legendary running back Thurman Thomas and his commercial construction company, 34 Group Inc., which was responsible for installing the seats in the new stadium. This fall, the campaign picks up where that story left off, with Thurman showcasing the dedication, craftsmanship and pride of his crew and the thousands of hardworking people who helped bring the stadium to life by giving current Bills star running back James Cook III his first tour of the state-of-the-art venue.

"Stadiums aren't just concrete and steel, they are monuments to what can happen when grit, skill, and purpose come together," said Norma Delaney, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Creative at Carhartt. "This season, we are proud to stand alongside Bills legend and construction leader Thurman Thomas, and current Bills running back James Cook III to honor the hardworking crews whose contributions are often overlooked but are critical to every game-day experience. From the first shovel in the ground to the opening kickoff, major construction projects like the new Highmark Stadium are made possible by hardworking people wearing Carhartt."

The campaign is anchored by a 30-second hero spot, "Making Football Possible," which is a unique, reverse-look from finish to start, beginning with the fans cheering, rewinding to the seats being installed, the sod being rolled, the uprights going in, and the footballs being created, because it takes a collective effort of hardworking skilled tradespeople to make game day possible. While the campaign is anchored in Buffalo, this fall's installment expands its lens to celebrate the workforce behind stadiums nationwide that support football year-round – from the sod to the uprights.

The campaign also includes two-minute longform, behind-the-scenes videos – all of which can be viewed at Carhartt.com/JoinTheTrades:

Constructing Highmark Stadium alongside Thurman Thomas and his crew at 34 Group Inc.

Carolina Green, the family-owned farm serving as one of the major natural grass suppliers for NFL stadiums across the country.

Aluminum Athletic Equipment (AAE) and the skilled welders behind the uprights that define the end zone in multiple NFL stadiums.

This multi-year campaign celebrates the physical completion of Highmark Stadium while honoring the grit of the thousands of men and women who bring the game to life.

"It's an honor to take the field in this new stadium, but we know none of this happens without the crews who actually built the stage we play on," said James Cook III, Buffalo Bills Running Back. "Partnering with Carhartt and Thurman to officially pass the torch and thank the workers behind the scenes is the perfect way to kick off this exciting new chapter for Bills fans."

Additionally, when the Bills take the Highmark Stadium field for their first preseason home game on Saturday, Aug. 15, Carhartt will thank the hardworking people who brought the new stadium to life with a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 20,000 fans in attendance. The Rally Towels will be printed on the front and back and will feature the names of every person on the crews who worked on the new stadium. Carhartt will also run messaging in-stadium during the Bills preseason games to pay tribute to the crews.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing durable products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium, home of the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, will open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. In conjunction with Legends and architectural firm Populous, the Bills have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design and fan amenities, featuring iconic Buffalo architecture and the deep-rooted spirit of Bills Mafia. The open-air, football-first venue will feature premium, reserved seating that delivers an elevated game day experience & atmosphere. A striking canopy structure will provide seating bowl coverage, enhancing fan comfort and protection from the elements. Fans will enjoy 360-degree concourses, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, and cutting-edge audio/visual features that will set a new sporting stadium standard. With expandable capacity, Highmark Stadium will be the premier destination for major events beyond football. This transformative project is a public-private partnership between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. For the latest updates, download the Bills App or visit buffalobills.com.

For Carhartt:

Alex DiFilippo

Carhartt, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE CARHARTT